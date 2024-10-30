Nigerian singer Davido left many astonished over his wealthy background and growing up as a young kid

A throwback video of the superstar emerged online, showing his childhood moments in his father’s mansion

Young Davido, during his throwback video moment, showed viewers the corners of their massive compound and the cars packed in it

An old video resurfaced online showing Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, during his childhood days.

The singer was seen on camera showing around the corners of his billionaire father’s garage.

While he was being filmed, little Davido pointed at the automobiles within his view and announced the ones they were bought outside the country.

While he was still outside the outdoor premises of their mansion, the singer’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, walked out from inside the building with a couple of people.

Davido immediately rushed to meet his father and had a playful, chatty moment with the businessman.

Watch the video the below:

Davido spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Luckyflows:

"See pikin wey grow for our eye sha, Omo."

@Hybrid_Ola:

"Some people “popsy” no fit relate."

@ysarfoboafo:

"Bruh they had money like rich rich back then oh."

@phaarouq01:

"he used to be so cute even from being a kid and he’s still cute."

@SolarsilverO:

"Bro this guy has been a vibe since child. Some signs he usually make on a Normal, I still saw it here."

@danny_ade_:

"He has always been the same, brave of you to think your agnda or hate will ever change him, He’s Him."

@rebeltheemperor:

"One guy from Surulere and his Dad can't recreate this and the werey still proud pass a billionaire son. Poverty is a bastardd."

@dejballer:

"This so soothing, Spoilt kid."

Peller finally links up with Davido

Meanwhile, Peller had finally linked up with Davido, and he shared a video of the two of them having a great time together.

The singer had a video call with Peller a few weeks ago, and they promised to have a TikTok session together.

The clip shared by the skit maker had mixed reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes.

