Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has once again taken a swipe at his estranged wife and mother of his older kids, May Edochie.

In a recent development, the movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a post in which he claimed many lies had been said about him.

Yul posted a photo of himself laughing with a group of men, and in the caption, he claimed that lies were being said about him for ‘them’ to gain pity and sell ‘their’ market.

Not stopping there, the controversial movie star added that it would soon be said that he is a 40-second man.

In his words:

“No lie wey dem never talk for my head just to draw pity and sell market. Dem go soon talk say I be 40 seconds man. 😜😜😜”

See his post below:

Recall that since Yul unveiled his second wife, Judy Austin, on social media, his relationship with his first wife, May, hit the rocks, with fans taking sides.

In a turn of events, May started to make public appearances, start businesses, and be featured in movies and other activities. This led to netizens claiming she was in Yul’s shadow during their marriage. Just recently, the mum of four spoke at a conference in Doha, Qatar, and the video of her speech moving other women to tears went viral.

Reactions as Yul accuses May of lying for pity

Yul Edochie’s shady post went viral with several netizens noting that his message was for his estranged wife, May. Some social media users blasted the actor as a result. Read their comments below:

cakesbyvelvi_festac_lagos:

“Only you came out to announce your child with Judy, Queen May no talk, only you humili@ted her and your grown up kids on social media, yet Queen May no talk, only you and Judy doing the most on social media, yet this woman never said a word. The only thing she said was "may God judge you both". Na you say thank God you found Judy, yet your mind never come down🤣🤣. Who get peace no dey disgr@ce himself on social media! Queen May for the win🔥🔥🔥.”

kim_lyn_ber:

“Such a desp!c@ble person you two are!!! A lady that is mute about u to date, that influences her brands so effortlessly! Started her own business n seeks to help n empower other women! Truly that saying “e no go better for u” really speaks to u n that elephant.”

Zeephatu:

“You wish she had said something about you , she no see you o, she's only talking about herself and experience. You just so wish😂.”

cindyclassy_:

“Queen May’s success will kpai u and Judy..Pity and sell market u said abi?, if e easy, run am naa. Ph00|!$h c@g€d efulefu., kuku kpai inside that bottle wey Judy put u, coz that’s where u belong🤣🤣.”

Benetscot:

“You are actually lucky, Queen May is the quiet and calm type. if she was like some women and like ur Judy, U would have been vanished from the internet. The physical assault on her was recorded by ur kids . she just want to protect you. Better keep quiet and face ur front. You trying soo hard for people to pity by always try to tarnish her image yet stil she hasn't said a dime about you. Daz why God is blessing her. 🙌”

blessed6935:

“I remembered some couple used Sarah to tell lies against Queen may 😂I remembered a couple who still used their social media page Early this year to tell a very big lie that his Ex did Breast Enlargement, His Ex had a married man who endorse her😂 His Ex did tummy truck😂 His Ex did this and that just to bring her down but God decided to pepper them the more . This same couple are always seen on social media doing everything possible to pepper who no send them yet nah them dey seek validation online pass 😂😂 😂.”

ehiodai_4040:

“Funny enough she has not even said anything. Na you dey beat person dey cry.”

ogelyn_creation:

“The same name never sell your own market ooo!!😂😂 Actually your ex is seriously more matured than you are.🙌🏻 Just try and grow up a little it’ll help you a lot.😢”

Jenesisme:

“Will anyone lie that you started dancing with Judy online barely 2weeks after Kam's demise? No one is lying against you, you come online and exhibit some childish and insensitive attitude just to trend. So rest. We are all use to you and Judy's shenanigans.”

Juliana05_unusual:

“I understand that separation can be difficult, and it’s natural to feel restless when your ex-partner is doing well. However, it’s important to recognize that there’s nothing you can do to change the situation with your wife. If you were in a better position, you would likely be happy and not feel the need to comment about her circumstances. It seems that because she’s thriving, it has become a problem for you, leading you to want to bring her down and seek sympathy from others. My advice is to focus on moving forward with your life and your new family. Embrace happiness and let go of any negativity; it doesn’t serve you or anyone else well.”

Yul Edochie reacts as fans praise May over Doha conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about Yul Edochie's reaction to May getting praised by Nigerians over her Doha conference.

As songs of praise for May rang high, Yul Edochie finally took to his official Instagram page with a post dedicated to his second wife, Judy. The movie star thanked God for Judy in his caption.

