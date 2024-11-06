Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has reacted to Donald Trump's victory at the poll over Kamala Harris

The logistic manager, who compared the American election to Nigeria's, shared what would have become of Trump

Isreal DMW's comment about Nigeria's election comes hours after Davido shared a picture of him voting in the US

As several Nigerians, including celebrities in the country, react to Donald Trump's historical return as US president, Isreal DMW, whose real name is Israel Afeare, has brought Nigeria's electoral system into the mix.

Recall that Trump was declared the winner of the US presidential election on Wednesday, November 6 defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in a landslide victory.

Davido's aide Isreal DMW says Donald Trump would lose if he contested in a Nigerian election.

Source: Instagram

Trump secured victory in the United States presidential election by surpassing the crucial threshold of 270 electoral college votes.

Reacting to a post about a singer who released a campaign song for Trump on Tunde Ednut's page, Isreal DMW stated that Trump would have lost the election if the US were to be Nigeria

"If US were to be Nigeria, Trump would have lost the election," Isreal DWM wrote in the comment section.

See screenshot of Isreal DMW's comment below:

Screenshot of Isreal DMW's comment.

Source: Instagram

,.Recall that Isreal DMW's boss, Davido, also exercised his civic rights in the US during the recent election.

Reactions on Isreal DMW's comment about Trump

Read the comments below:

big_tife95:

"@isrealdmw I swear to God they for don thief ballot box."

kelv_hm:

"@lastkobo_ you done even recognise me so I done Dey blow small small."

___your.father:

"@isrealdmw No. With all the noise and endorsement from American Celebrities, one would have expected Kamala to win. If it were to be Nigeria, we would have concluded the election was rigged in favor of Kamala."

mitchie_teee:

"@isrealdmw dey play."

princess_starr:

"@isrealdmw INEC chairman for rig am."

Isreal DMW taunts Davido's colleague

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isreal hurled shade at Davido's colleagues following his new achievement.

Israel DMW and others praised Davido in the comments section of Tunde Ednut's post.

However, the aide hype's words caught the attention of many online.

Israel DMW wrote:

"My own Oga get levels. Ur own get? Talk truth."

