Nollywood actors Yul Edochie and Emeka Ike have reacted to Donald Trump's return as US president for the second time

Yul Edochie described Trump as a man who carries grace, while Emeka Ike called on the US president to save the world

The actors' social media posts in favour of Donald Trump have triggered several Nigerians who were against his return

Nigerian actors Yul Edochie and Emeka Ike have taken to social media to congratulate President Donald Trump on his second return to the White House.

Yul, who shared a picture of Trump on his page shared how he had predicted the former president to return to office last year.

Yul Edochie, Emeka Ike show support for Donald Trump. Credit: yuledochie/emekaike/realdonaldtrump

The actor who called Trump a man of grace, wrote in his caption

"My man for life. I said it since last year that Trump is coming back, but many doubted it. Never mess with a man who has grace. Congratulations, Mr. President @realdonaldtrump Leader of the stubborn boys association."

See Yul Edochie's post below:

Emeka Ike celebrates Donald Trump's return

Reacting to Yul Edochie's post, Emeka Ike stated that God saved Trump so he could save the world.

"Yes !!! God saved you for a reason 🙌 Save the world Mr president," he wrote.

The actor also posted about Trump's win on his page, celebrating his victory at the polls despite the odds against him.

See Emeka Ike's post below:

Nigerians on Yul Edochie, Emeka Ike's posts

Read the comments below:

lizpena399:

"His going to be impeached for all his crimes his done here in the States..."

amy_emtop:

"God is still in charge !! He actually spare his life to rescue this world from the darkness people .. Trump presidency will heal the world cuz the world is bleeding already.. love you trump."

kingalexkingslord:

"We did it."

okonedoblessing:

"I am so excited for Trump, I wish we our vote can be taken seriously in this our country."

therealballersz:

"No Man like Trump."

ama_serwaa8:

"I’m excited on his win."

sirvic___:

"TRUMPUCHUKWU HE WILL OPEN ALL THE HIDDEN BOOKS."

VDM slams Northerners over Trump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the critic in a video lashed out at Northerners.

This was after a video of some Northerners campaigning for Donald Trump emerged online.

VDM recalled how they kept mute on the arrest of young boys from their region.

