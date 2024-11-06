Video As Mohbad’s Mother Receives Car Gift From Nigerian Man: “Hope Say Una Give Am Money for Fuel?”
- A popular Nigerian TikToker KingWhite brought smiles to the mother of late hip hop star Mohbad
- In a video circulating online KingWhite was seen leading Mohbad's mum on a road to show her parked vehicle
- Following that, the young man informed the elderly woman that the car was for her as they both looked in its interiors
In a sweet gesture, popular TikToker KingWhite presented Mohbad's mother Abosede with a brand-new automobile, leaving her speechless.
The car gift came after Mohbad's mother reconciled with her husband amidst court proceedings over the circumstances of Mohbad's terrible death in September 2023.
A video has emerged online, showing a glimpse inside the automobile gift presentation and Mohbad's mother's heartfelt reaction.
Mohbad's mother was curious and astonished when she received the car keys from KingWhite and jumped into the driver's seat.
Furthermore, KingWhite's generosity left many blown when he notified Abosede that she would be allocated a personal driver, earning tremendous praise from netizens.
Watch the video below:
Netizens celebrate with Mohabd’s mum
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
famous_coolboss:
"Hope say una give am money for fuel… una no setup business up for am. Dead people."
oluyemiayofe:
"Which kind motor be this."
hajasexy:
"TikTok people don use mohbad case get money😂, for people asking how she go fuel, 😂 God wil fuel it o."
tioluwaninimi:
"O ga oooo una dey cash out on late mobad' s death😏😏😏😥😥😥😥😥they give mobad' s mom ni peanut.....she come dey happy...... wisdom is far from this woman( ba bu sense)😢 tokunbo motor better pass this jankara motor."
hemtwo:
"The woman offended this werey before ni, abi why he go buy her Janway."
hollar2018:
"They are using the car to shut this woman up ooo so that she will not talk on what kpai her son again. Ogunfe white & cohorts e de beru olorun."
How Mohbad's dad called for 2nd autopsy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's mum claimed his father wanted a second autopsy done.
It will be recalled that Mohbad's autopsy was said to be inconclusive initially, as they could not ascertain the cause of his death.
However, his father has now called for another one and also insisted on a DNA test on Liam, the late singer's son.
