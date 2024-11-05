Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, always seizes every opportunity to share his boss' achievements and sow his admiration

Reports surfaced online revealing that the Afrobeats star was preparing to deliver his new car, a 2024 fully electric Rolls Royce Spectre, to Nigeria

Reacting to the good news, Israel hailed him and further attacked his colleagues over their pocket capacity

Isreal DMW, an aide to award-winning singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has hurled shade at his boss' colleagues following his new achievement.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was making the best of his hard work as he prepared to take delivery of his latest acquisition, a brand new Rolls Royce.

Isreal DMW hyped Davido over his new Rolls Royce. Credit: @davido, @isrealdmw

The vehicle manufacturer disclosed on its official Instagram page that Davido ordered a Rolls Royce Spectre from them and requested that it not be dispatched immediately.

On Friday, the company said the musician contacted them and expressed his desire to proceed with the shipment to Lagos.

Davido also confirmed the news on his Instagram story, reposting a video of one of his aides, Lati, speaking with a company official.

Israel DMW and others praised Davido in the comments section of Tunde Ednut's post.

However, the entertainment hype's words caught the attention of many online.

Israel DMW wrote:

"My own Oga get levels. Ur own get? Talk truth

See his comment below:

Isreal DMW bragged with Davido's new car. Credit: @tundeendut

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had gone a step further to brand his new Roll Royce, which was delivered recently.

He got a diamond spirt for the luxury ride, and the video surfaced online when it was being delivered.

It was carefully kept in a small box and taken to the singer's house, where it was fixed to his latest whip.

Davido announces birthday concert

The Nigerian singer announced a birthday performance to celebrate himself.

The Afrobeat musician, who will be 32 on November 21, 2024, said on Instagram that he will hold a concert to honour his birthday this year, with Odumodublvck, Ecool, Mayorkun, and a slew of other artists in attendance.

The singer, who recently bought himself a 2024 Royce Rolls, shared his excitement over the birthday bash. He wrote on his Instagram page.

