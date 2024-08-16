Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently trended after a video she shared online of her first encounter with Christian minister Dunsin Oyekan went viral

In the viral clip, the actress was seen sharing a moment with Dunsin Oyekan as she also introduced her daughter to the clergyman

After the encounter, Mercy Johnson took to her social media handle to talk about the experience and what she thinks of gospel singer

A video of Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson running into gospel singer and minister Dunsin Oyekan at an eatery in Lagos has gone viral.

In the viral clip on her page, Mercy Johnson was seen sharing a special prayer session with the man of God and her first daughter, Purity.

A video of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson meeting Dunsin Oyekan for the first time and him praying for her daughter has gone viral. Photo credit: @dunsinoyekan/@mercyjohnsonokojie

The actress shared her thoughts about the encounter with Dunsin Oyekan and how she has always felt about him.

"He gives me goosebumps" - Mercy Johnson reveals

In the video's caption on her page, Mercy Johnson shared how she gets goosebumps whenever she listens to Dunsin Oyekan's worship songs.

She went on to pray for the gospel minister. Mercy Johnson begged for God's anointing on Dunsin's life and prayed that it never ran dry.

Here's an excerpt of Mercy Johnson's post:

"I always have goosebumps listening his worship, @dunsinoyekan ,the eagle and heaven’s musical minister.. God bless you Sir and May his anointing on you never run dry.🙏🙏 @iamyvonnejegede for capturing this moment."

See the viral clip below:

Reactions as Mercy Johnson meets Dunsin Oyekan

Here are some of the comments that trailed the actress' video:

@victineno007:

"Mama why you Dey always dress these children like say them don reach 90 yrs , I don too hold am for mind make I just talk am out Abeg no vex."

@dunsinoyekan:

"Glory to Jesus forevermore! Bless you my sister. My regards to my friend..."

@jusekancakes:

"My idol be killing me with humbleness."

@detailsbyneyomi:

"Our Children will serve the Lord in Jesus Name Amen. Grateful Sir."

@ufuoma652:

"She’s so beautiful just like her mom."

@obviously_tyan:

"How can I get Dusin Oyekan to hold me like that and pray the breath of God upon me?"

@fidelis_riches4:

"Don’t kneel for any pastor."

@flawless_oj:

"Am so in the mood of worship after seeing this."

Mercy Johnson spotted with Liz Benson

In another entertainment news, Liz Benson trended over her recent appearance after a long time away from the movie industry.

Benson, renowned for the 1994 blockbuster movie Glamour Girls, was seen in the company of Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood stars.

Mercy, who was excited to be with her senior colleague, shared interesting details on the forthcoming project they are working on.

