Several personalities have prayed for gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan as he celebrated his 40th birthday including Pastor Leke Adeboye

The celebrant noted that it was only Leke who could summon him on his birthday and the cleric showered prayers on him

Leke prayed that Dunsin would be fortified and added that his fruitfulness would always increase, among other wishes

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and it was an opportunity for Pastor Leke Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to pray for him.

Pastor Leke Adeboye prays for Dunsin Oyekan on his 40th birthday. Image credit: lekeadeboye, dunsinoyekan

In a video, the preacher noted that he was with the Ogo crooner on his birthday and the celebrant said that it was only Leke who could summon him on his special day.

Leke welcomed Dunsin to the age of wisdom and prayed that in his new age, he would be fortified, his life would be fruitful, and he would propose. At this point, the 40-year-old laughed and said amen.

The pastor wished that The Eagle, as Dunsin is fondly called, would keep flying, soaring, accomplishing, and God would keep them in Jesus' name.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Adeboye celebrates Dunsin Oyekan's birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to how Leke Adeboye celebrated Dunsin Oyekan on his birthday:

@belovedjdaniel:

"I love their relationship. Na only Pastor Leke fit do this one. That proposal part fa, this is the second time PL will be teasing him on this. Happy birthday to the EAGLE HIMSELF. Heaven is rejoicing. Your days will continually please the Lord. I don watch this video taya."

@zoebeulahtee:

"Happy birthday to the Eagle himself! Pastor Leke with Minister Dunsin's proposal sha!..we're all here for it... waiting patiently."

@the_lolami:

"Happy birthday minister Dunsin Oyekan, keep soaring high sir."

@aktemol_asookeandfabrics:

"See me blushing. We celebrate you @dunsinoyekan … Happy Joyous birthday Si."

Dunsin Oyekan speaks on his colleagues

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dunsin had revealed he ministers at churches and Christian events for free.

He also spoke about gospel ministers that charge to minster, saying it depends on their consecration with God.

The gospel singer's statement comes amid reports of some of his colleagues charging millions to minister at Christian events.

