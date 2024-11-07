Videos from gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan's 40th birthday party have emerged on social media

The event was studded by clerics Idowu Bojaji, Peju Oyemade, alongside several gospel artistes

A video showing the moment Dunsin Oyekan was joined on the dance floor by his children has left fans gushing

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Gospel singer and songwriter Dunsin Oyekan threw a party to mark his 40th birthday as colleagues and close friends from the Christian community celebrated with him.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and several popular christians including Pastor Leke Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pray for the gospel singer as he marked his birthday.

Chioma Jesus at Dunsin Oyekan's birthday party. Credit: dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

Videos from Dunsin's birthday party showed the gospel singer's fun side as he displayed his dance moves to songs from his colleagues.

Popular pastors Idowu Bolaji and Peju Oyemade were among the prominent faces seen at the party.

Gospel singers like Bidemi Aloba, Chioma Jesus, Enkay Nkiruka, among others who, took the stage to perform on Dunsin's birthday.

Watch videos as Bidemi Aloba performs at Dunsin Oyekan's birthday

See the moment Chioma Jesus performed at Dunsin Oyekan's birthday

Watch more clips as Dunsin and his children are joined by family and friends on the dance floor

Fans react to videos from Dunsin Oyekan's party

Read some of the comments below:

isolomonigbokwe:

"So a joy to behold."

susucott:

"So beautiful! Happy birthday to him!"

annie__miah:

"We love you min Dunsin. Happy birthday sir."

shade.samuel:

"Hbd to a beautiful soul, surrounded by the Grace. May this level open doors of blessings and favour, protect and cover you in the blood of unwavering mercies IJN."

_chiledavid:

"40years old is massively popular for the values he has added to many people’s lives."

jettyroyal:

"Happiest birthday The Eagle."

marymag_creativehouse:

"Happy birthday M.O.G. , I wish you many more gracious years in the wellness of spirit and soul in Jesus mighty name amen."

What Dunsin Oyekan said about colleagues

Dunsin revealed that he ministers at churches and Christian events for free.

He also spoke about gospel ministers that charge to minster, saying it depends on their consecration with God.

The gospel singer's statement comes amid reports of some of his colleagues charging millions to minister at Christian events.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng