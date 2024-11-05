Daniel Regha has shared his take on the news that President Tinubu ordered the release of the minors arrested some months ago

The media personality said that Tinubu's statement was not worthy of praise because he made the order due to the international attention the case was getting

Several social media users agreed with Daniel who added that the minors were unfairly treated and their human rights were violated

Media personality Daniel Regha has reacted to President Bola Tinubu's order to release the minors arrested during the August nationwide protest.

The children were kept in a cell and deprived of food which made them look malnourished. Their case was handled by a judge who granted them N10m bail. This sparked outrage on social media.

In his reaction, Tinubu ordered their release and Daniel noted that it was nothing to praise the politician for.

He added that Tinubu's decision was spurred by the international attention the minor's case got. Moreover, it does not take away the fact that the children were malnourished and had their human rights violated.

Hence, Daniel said the government did nothing in this case and deserved no praise whatsoever.

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on Tinubu

Check out some of the reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on the released minors below:

@Luckyflows:

"Because it puts Nigeria in a more bad light! That’s the power of the internet.. they’ll lose investors and more people would be on their necks especially the international human rights activists! Something is always better than nothing."

@PGhomesng:

"So wait, what of the judge that said they weren't minors."

@ImDamilare:

"For the first time, I support Daniel Regha’s statement."

@adeewunmii:

"I don’t think the government cares about anyone young and old."

@aliuolaitan07:

"Was coz it's in the news already, we know the game."

VDM drags Tinubu over arrested minors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman (VDM) had expressed disappointment at how the Bola Tinubu-led government has been handling certain issues.

In a video, he shared how some children were kept in a police cell and awaiting trial for flying the Russian flag.

He noted that the children do not have basic education and do not have an idea of their crime, and the video evoked emotions.

