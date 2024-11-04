Nigerian-born British rapper Skepta recently had an exchange with a netizen who complained about him speaking Igbo

The Tony Montana crooner had posted a photo of Tiwa Savage and praised her in Igbo, which the troll did not approve of

Skepta replied the troll and their exchange led to a debate among several Nigerians on social media

Nigerian-British rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jnr, aka Skepta, was recently called out for speaking Igbo on social media.

The award-winning musician posted a photo of his Nigerian colleague, Tiwa Savage, and gushed over her beauty. Skepta complimented Tiwa’s good looks by exclaiming to God in Igbo.

He accompanied Tiwa Savage’s photo with the caption “Chineke” which means God in Igbo language. However, a netizen was not pleased with this and called him out for it.

An X user, Nonso, told Skepta to stop using Igbo words because he is not recognised by them and he is Yoruba.

She wrote:

“Oga you are Yoruba!! Stop using Igbo words, we don’t recognize you.”

See the tweet below:

Skepta replies troll who said he should not speak Igbo

Nonso’s tweet at Skepta quickly drew a reaction from the rapper. The troll said that he was not recognised by them, and the music star wondered who those people were.

See his tweet below:

Reactions as troll tells Skepta not to speak Igbo

The exchange between Skepta and the online troll who told him not to speak Igbo because of his Yoruba roots went viral on social media and started an online debate among netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Stephen called the troll a bigot:

AFC SMA had this to say about the troll:

Ruyonce assured Skepta that he was recognised:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

saaphirah:

“Custodian of the Igbo tribe…..I co-ask Who are the we???”

Meksclint:

“On behalf of igbos, who is “we”? Please end tribalism.”

boksmajor:

“Crazy part is that Skepta’s mom is Igbo. Skepta is a titled man in Igbo land.”

mmariammx:

“Why are they like this????”

thegodson_gram:

“But truly who is we? Such a childish mentality.”

Kinginheels:

“…but you just said “oga”.”

_darasiimii_:

“She literally used ‘oga’ and you dey shade another person? stop am o.”

lagosmealprepsociety:

“Tribalism is so scary and destructive. 😢”

nobasic01:

“For social media una like fight. But for real life na una marry each other pass. Social media is not real life.”

ble.any:

“We are now gatekeeping words? What of "omo" that isn't igbo? I'm sure you've said it before. Tribalism is just disgusting.”

Portable cries out to Skepta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable cried out online after his song was locked on some international platforms.

In a viral voice note, Portable called on Skepta for assistance.

However, he added that he would love to lock all his music so that people would not have access to it.

