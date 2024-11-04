A video of Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi speaking about Bobrisky on a podcast is circulating on social media

Peter Obi believes the controversy between Bobrisky, Verydarkman and the Falanas was a national distraction

The politician's comment has been met with mixed reactions as several netizens made bold claims about Peter Obi's son

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, left people talking over his comment about crossdresser Idris Okuneye Bobrisky.

Joining Nedu Wazobia on a podcast, Obi shared his opinion on Bobrisky’s drama with Verydarkman, involving the Falanas, EFCC, and the Nigerian Correctional Service and sparked outrage on Nigerian social media.

Peter Obispeaks about Bobrisky and VDM's social media drama. Credit: peterobi/bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The politician believe the controversy was a national distraction as he questioned why so much energy was fixated on a crossdresser’s lifestyle amid the current situation in the country.

According to Obi, if the government enforced laws favouring women over men, people condemning Bobrisky might ironically be among the first to join him in crossdressing, a comment that left everyone in the studio laughing.

“When somebody told me about Bobrisky, I said ‘listen, these are entertainers that should not be brought into the polity’…Let’s deal with our problems. If they sell fuel for 800 naira for female alone, you will shock the numbers of men dressing like women," Peter Obi said.

Watch video as Peter Obi speaks about Bobrisky below:

Mixed reactions trail Peter Obi's comment

While some netizens agreed with Obi's comment, others dragged the politician as they made bold claims about his son Oseloka’s alleged involvement in the LGBTQ community.

Read the comments below:

fakhoooooooo:

"This man is struggling to be intelligent."

otfvon77:

"Speaking facts."

tfresh_24:

"I see most of you in the comment section very slow bob is not a problem to Nigeria let’s face reality let’s face what’s on ground shuuu dolla done dy go 2k per 1$ instead of us to dy drag government we dy drag bob because of bob and VDM una leave protest way una for do Nigerias when una go wake up chai."

big_5ve:

"This one of the gayest shi have ever heard man."

michael_kanoute:

"His son is gay, so he will not say anything bad about LGBTQ."

xxnasion:

"To even say the fact is bobrisky the problem of this country?"

realbash05:

"We understand since your son is one of them sir."

Bobrisky brags after leaving Nigeria

In more recent news, the crossdresser bragged about the money he spent on his flight.

Bobrisky said he splashed more than thirty million naira on first-class tickets more than three times.

Reacting to Bobrisky's claim, a netizen said, "You don start again."

Source: Legit.ng