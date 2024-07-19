A trending photo of Nigerian-born British-based rapper Skepta stepping out in a Louis Vuitton jacket for an event to make a fashion statement has sparked reactions online

After Skepta's photos went viral, Nigerians dug up old pictures of Hushpuppi rocking the same jacket but four years earlier

Reactions have trailed the trending images, with Nigerians hailing Hushpuppi's lifestyle considered a step ahead of some celebrities

International music superstar Joseph Adenuga, better known as Skepta, and Nigerian incarcerated fraudster Hushpuppi, have been at the centre of a trending conversation on X (formerly Twitter).

A trending picture of Skepta rocking a Louis Vuitton jacket during a recent fashion event has been at the centre of the conversation.

British rapper Skepta trends online after a photo of him rocking a Louis Vuitton jacket Huspuppi already wore years ago emerges. Photo credit: @skepta/@virgo_dnd

Source: Instagram

Reactions have trailed Skepta's outfit as Nigerians dug up an old picture of Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi rocking the outfit four years earlier.

Many hailed Hushpuppi's taste for luxury, especially when it comes to designer outfits.

See the viral post that stirred the trending conversation below:

Skepta and Hushpuppi's photos stir reactions

The viral images stirred mixed reactions, with some hailing Huspuppi's extreme life of luxury while others bashed him for defrauding people of their hard-earned money to fuel his lavish lifestyle.

Legit.ng earlier detailed how the FBI arrested Huspuppi in Dubai during the Fox Hunt operation.

Here are some of the comments that trailed trending conversation:

@starboicarlyy:

"Oya make he Dey chop ham for where he Dey nah."

@thestudentconnectv:

"But where is hush now, if he was legit he'll still be living his life."

@poshy_999:

"Nobody come close to this guy for balling seh Ramoni."

@mzz_tosyn:

"I thought I heard he is getting released soon?…"

@sanitydeee:

"That one na story, one get freedom d other one no get."

@940818_:

"Many celebs dey live Hushpuppi throwback like this seh."

@topsonajeh:

"Hushpoppi still coming in the future though."

@ddestuii:

"Market no dey finish anytime your time reach you go still buy, just work pray and keeep trusting the process, you can never be late at the right time. Life na brain."

@capitalfragrance:

"Anything that comes quick goes quick,so tell me where is him now?"

@_tomi_lola_:

"Who did not know that Mr Hush money longgg?"

@samzybankz_:

"We await your return on Val’s day , Ramoni."

@unorthodoxreviews:

"He was way ahead of his time."

50 Cent to make movie about Hushpuppi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American rapper 50 Cent, promised to produce a series about jailed Nigerian scammer, Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Abbas, became popular for flaunting his lifestyle on his Instagram page.

He served nothing but soft life in snaps, dressed in high-end designer clothes, travelling in lux vehicles, expensive watches and jewellery.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng