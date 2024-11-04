Nigerian singers Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Speed Darlington, alongside internet personalities Verydarkman and Bobrisky, became a trending topic online

Nigerian online personality WasiuBadGuy made a video online narrating a dream he had about the names mentioned above

WasiuBadGuy made bold claims regarding the relationship between the musicians and as he addressed the ongoing between VDM and the crossdresser

Nigerian online personality Bayo Fasan, also known as WasiuBadGuy, has shared a startling dream involving Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun), Davido (David Adeleke), Bobrisky (Idris Olarenwaju), Verydarkman (Martins Vincent Otse), Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu), and Speed Darlington (Darlington Okoye).

WasiuBadGuy, in a video opened up about his dream that left a good number of netizens in disbelief.

WasiuBadGuy claimed that in his dream, Wizkid and his colleague, Davido, became very close friends, similar to Burna Boy and Speed Darlington, and they all worked on a collaboration.

He topped it off by introducing the controversial lifestyle influencer Bobrisky, dating the well-known critic Verydarkman.

In his words, “I just dey wake up and I had a very crazy dream. I dreamt that Wizkid and Davido became best friends. As in, Wizkid dey call Davido, ‘my bestie.’ For this same dream, I dream say Speed Darlington and Burna Boy do feature. I also dreamt that Bobrisky and Verydarkman start to dey date. And my dream dey always come to pass.”

Sharing the video, he captioned it:

“Wasiu, Wasiu, Wasiu, how many times I call you? na dream you dream or na Cana ?.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to the dreams about the singers

Legit.ng compiled the list below:

lil_cruz0147:

Omo this dream 💭 na spiritual awakening things 😂😂😂

alaska_po:

"Your dream no go come true."

de_guitarboy:

"Bro you suppose mix the colo naaaaaaaaa."

i_amkingjojo:

"Wasiu The dealer say you go balance am later. Na true.?"

oblack_collection_wears:

"Mr man getta way you dere will u go bck to sleep and stop dreaming that nonsense here sebakuh."

topsonajeh:

"On big wiz and Davido matter that will surely happened soonest..."

iamoluwadamhilare:

"What about me and my helper."

soloclassic_:

"The rest dreams fit come to pass but that Davido own go dream am again na wizkid go beg am before them turn to bestie."

sharmhefitz_official:

"U fit run mental if u dream this kind dream again."

Abroad-Based drags Wizkid

A Nigerian woman shared her regret for being a fan of Afrobeats star Wizkid after she saw him for the first time.

The lady was on a girls' night out in the company of YhemoLee's wife, Thayour, when the restaurant staff asked them to leave the premises because of music star.

Thayour had to immediately call her husband, who got involved to prevent them from the embarrassment.

