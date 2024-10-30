A video of Speed Darlington attempting to instil fear in the mind of Burna Boy has sparked confusion online

Speedy was seen boarding a flight while on his way out of the country to the US, where Burna Boy is currently in

In the clip, he could be heard issuing a stern warning to the 'Like to Party' singer amid their ongoing social media beef

We all assumed that Burna Boy's beef with Speed Darlington would end as soon as he exited prison, but we were wrong.

Since his release, Akpi has been making several moves online to rile up Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington stirs confusion online with a recent post about Burna Boy. Credit: @burnaboygram, @speeddarlingtv

Akpi released a diss song, "Baby Oil," which topped the charts on Spotify. Many have speculated that the song was a shade at Burna Boy. He also released a music video.

Burna Boy, who has been in the US for a while, received a warning from Akpi. Telling him to watch his back because he is in his city.

The video sparked a reaction on social media, with many thinking that Speed Darlington is taking things too far and should desist from slamming his colleague.

Watch video below:

Fans react to Speedy's video

See how Nigerians reacted to Speed Darlington's video

@claassie_:

"Nobody go see as e Dey find trouble now. When e sup now them go say it was all cruise."

@_foreverwinnie_:

"If they catch him again I no wan hear “free presido”."

@iampraise_7:

"Person wey say burna girl una think say him mumu."

@olori_tennys

"You are too small to threaten burnaboy, shut up and rest."

@agwai_paulinious:

"This one na threat o."

@blessed_ajjey:

"This guy doesn’t know the implications of his statements."

@sinzz_97:

"Later if dem lock am Una go dey shout oppressor upandan."

@isaac_sunday1993:

"A stubborn fly will definitely follow the corpse to the grave. Continue if you think everything is a cruise."

Speed Darlington resumes tackling Burna Boy

Meanwhile, enough has not been heard about the drama between singer Speed Darlington and his Grammy award-winning colleague Burna Boy.

Akpi, as he is fondly called, had released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after the latter arrested him for defamation of character.

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy, and his video sparked reactions.

