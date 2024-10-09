Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie seems to be weighed down by the high rate of abuse towards women in marriages

The actress shared a post on social media where she highlighted how women used to tackle such issues during her time

She ended the post by enlightening women on what to do whenever they find themselves in such situations

VeteranNigerian actress Rita, Pete Edochie's in-law, has shared her concern about the matters that cause some women to be miserable in their marriages.

In a lengthy post shared on her official Instagram page, Rita noted that women have chosen to remain in toxic relationships and condone cheating and infidelity.

Rita Edochie tells women how to deal with cheating husbands. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Relating the situation to her youth, Rita stated that women in those days fought their men over such conditions, and if they refused to budge, they walked out honourably.

Rita wrote:

"IT IS REALLY VERY UNFORTUNATE TO SEE WOMEN PREFERRING TO BE IN A TOXIC RELATIONSHIP WHERE CHEATING AND INFIDELITY TAKES THE LEAD SIMPLY BECAUSE THE SO CALLED MAN SHOWERS. THEM WITH MONEY."

"YOU CAN IMMAGINE A SITUATION WHERE A WIFE OR A FIANCEE TELLS HER MAN TO USE PROTECTION (CO*DOM) WHILE HAVING SEX WITH ANOTHER WOMAN."

See post below:

Fans react to Rita's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@successproject2.0:

"Men don't cheat ma , cheating is only for women."

@janefrancesemirabel:

"I just learnt how to be emotionally stable through this post. Money isn't an issue for me but loving a man with so much passion is."

@hildaayuk:

"It's only in Africa were getting married even to a cheating man is trophy. Women whana give whanaself some dignity."

@amakaokafor41:

"Na hunger and laziness if not y will a woman encourage cheating."

@kesbon2532:

"Maddam you are too old and matured to dish out this wrong influential piece to the public."

@ifykyle:

"The adulterous ones will not be happy with this message MAMA."

@corazonlatina5:

"The reason is the clock ticking. Most women of these times settle in for any type of man because they think they are getting old."

@chiegeonujoysilvernus:

"Tolerating a cheating husband is not bcus he is rich, some broke husband cheat pass."

@alex.badom:

"What you can't tolerate, some others can."

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie

Meanwhile, May Edochie was happy that Nollywood actress Rita Edochie marked her birthday, and she has celebrated with her.

The mother of three posted lovely pictures as she prayed for the actress, saying she had too much action.

She made an AI-generated image look so beautiful, and called her sweet names on her special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng