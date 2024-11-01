A young Nigerian lady was thrilled to find an up-and-coming talented Nigerian singer at the market

She made a video of the fast-rising artiste without his knowledge and excitedly shared it on social media

The singer is the owner of a new song titled "Port Harcourt" that has spread like wildfire across social media platforms

A Nigerian lady, @olamicky5, was overjoyed after she found a young Nigerian singer at the MIle 3 market.

@olamicky5 videoed him unawares and released the clip on TikTok.

She saw singer Vicoka at the market. Photo Credit: @olamicky5

Source: TikTok

She thought the singer looked cute.

"So cute 🥰🥰@Vicoka The producer of this music 🙈🙈 @vicoka @Vicoka," she captioned her TikTok clip.

The singer she saw at the market was Vicoka, the owner of the trending, catchy song "Port Harcourt".

He wore a black singlet on jean pants and slippers. At some point in the clip, it appeared he became aware someone was recording him.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to lady's video

RASH_Pr said:

"The boy song fine 🙌🙌 but watin you mean by cute?"

humble baby Rose 🌹🌹🌹 said:

"May God help him to achieve his dreams."

Blessed Fingers 🎹🖖✋ said:

"Vicoka my man I dey Jam for Eziobodo stready."

Calljayb said:

"He doesn’t even know his a celebrity."

Prettysylva59 said:

"Cute ke 😏 I love his song he should just change his hair color."

Sharry 🎀 said:

"Una don dey talk say e no cute but if money come full now una go dey shout my crush up nd down, d guy is cool Nd okay ,Nd his song is very much good."

ZION_ALEXANDER✪ said:

"Make una buy una fav celeb slipper nau."

denni✨✨✨✨✨ said:

"He's even shy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady wept over her embarrassing encounter with TikTok star Purplespeedy.

Lady sees TikTok celebrity at market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a video of a TikTok celebrity she saw at the market.

The encounter sent waves of excitement through the online community as they reacted in the comments. Posted by @happiness246 on TikTok, the clip showed the lady's awe and admiration as she filmed Dizzy Love, gushing over her captivating beauty.

In her caption, she asked netizens to identify the celebrity while displaying her face in the clear video. TikTok users quickly identified the beautiful celebrity, flooding the comments section with reactions and Dizzy Love's name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng