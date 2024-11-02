Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla are already warming up for their 2025 wedding

After Priscilla got engaged to her Tanzanian boo, Juma Jux, it was gathered that they would be getting married in 2025

A video was recently posted online of Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla rocking wedding day outfits, and fans gushed over them

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla have given fans wedding vibes with their video ahead of Priscilla's wedding to her Tanzanian singer boyfriend, Juma Jux, in 2025.

After Priscilla got engaged to the East African singer, the couple continued to share that things would be made official in 2025.

Fans gush over video as Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla warm up for 2025 wedding with Juma Jux. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

In a new development, Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla posted a video on social media giving fans a bride and mum-of-the-bride fashion inspiration. They seemed to be warming up for their 2025 wedding.

The clip showed Priscilla dressed up like she was attending her civil wedding with her mother, Iyabo Ojo, in tow. They rocked pretty white silk and lace dresses and got their makeup done by a professional.

The mum and daughter accessorised with pretty pearl necklaces and bracelets and wore statement fascinators.

Another part of the video showed Iyabo Ojo and Priscy rocking matching traditional outfits. The young influencer slayed like a bride, and her mum also did not disappoint with her mother-of-the-bride attire.

See the video below:

Fans gush over Iyabo Ojo and Pricy’s wedding outfits

Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla’s wedding attires got netizens gushing over them after the video went viral. Several fans noted that the Nollywood actress had done well with how she raised her kids as a single mum.

Read some of their comments below:

Topnotch.kiddiesthrift:

“She has obviously laboured for her children I’m happy she is enjoying the fruits.”

freeskin_remedies:

“Iyabo is giving a real Yoruba woman vibe and ayam loving it. I’m seeing myself and my daughters in them. I’m so happy like she’s my own. Congratulations Iyabo Ojo &Family.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“Glad she's reaping and enjoying the fruits of her labour 👏👏👏.”

daughter_of_the_caliphate:

“Love her or hate her. She has tried for her kids and deserves this happiness.”

iamomachuks:

“I just love them … see me blushing 😍😍😍.”

Nenylurv:

“God guide and protect this union. ❤️”

obilecosmetics.backup:

“Beautiful ❤️❤️! Abeg È reach to over happy.”

Priscy flies out to meet Juma Jux

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla flew out to meet her Tanzanian fiance, Juma Jux, after he said he missed her.

Priscy and Juma’s love has continued to make headlines as the couple publicly displays affection for each other. The Tanzanian singer recently shared a video on Snapchat in which he said he missed his woman so much.

Juma Jux was in Abidjan, and he told Priscy to get on a flight and meet him because he really wanted to see her.

Source: Legit.ng