Sweet videos from BBNaija's Pepper Dem reality star Sir Dee's wedding have emerged on social media

Former housemates Tacha, Mike Edwards, Elozonam were among the popular faces that graced the events

BBNaija viewers, as well as many of Sir Dee's fans and followers, have taken to social media to congratulate him and his bride

It was a moment of celebration for Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem reality star Sir Dee as he tied the knot with his wife Chloe in a lavish ceremony on Friday, November 1.

Recall that Sir Dee, who is Wanni's ex, shared the moment he proposed to Chloe some weeks back.

Videos from Sir Dee's wedding emerge. Credit: sirdee

Source: Instagram

Videos from the wedding have surfaced online, as former BBNaija housemates Tacha, Mike Edwards, and Elozonam were spotted celebrating with Sir Dee.

A clip captures Sir Dee in a stylish ensemble surrounded by fellow BBNaija alums, including Mike Edwards and Elozonam, as they exchange pleasantries.

Watch video as Sir Dee weds below:

Watch video of Tacha at Sir Dee's wedding below:

Watch video of Mike Edwards, Elozonam, others at event below:

Fans congratulate Sir Dee

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

ab_phylix:

"Wanni’s ex chai congrats to them."

yemhen_:

"lovely vows May God bless their union.."

ch.ristie8001:

"Happy married. God bless you, Union, with everything perfect in Jesus' name. Amen."

faizehi:

"Hhhhhhmmmm......let's have it."

chuka029:

"God saved you from the razz generation."

official_shadeyy:

"So beautiful to watch congratulations to them."

faizehi:

"Truth triggering odesssss here but I won't notice you."

hepatitisbc.herpes_totalcure:

"Aaaahhh wedding gown dey get pocket?"

liliannwokeoma:

"God bless their union congrats so beautiful."

samawati_blue:

"God saved this man. Imagine Wanni here."

Sir Dee trolls colleagues on BBN All-Stars

Meanwhile, Sir Dee gave his thoughts about the reality TV show hosting back-to-back programs.

Sir Dee talked about how many BBNaija stars lack substance, which is why some of them went back on the All-Stars show.

He also noted during the interview that being a BBNaija star was not a job description and isn't a particular tag anyone would want to carry for the rest of their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng