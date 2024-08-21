Former Big Brother Naija contestant Sir Dee has openly rallied support for his ex-girlfriend Wanni and her twin sister, Handi

Sir Dee, who was in a serious relationship with Wanni for four years, took to Twitter to campaign for the duo

The TV star's tweet about the twins via his official Twitter page has sprung a gazillion reactions from viewers

Sir Dee, a former contestant of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has publicly endorsed his ex-girlfriend, Wanni and her twin, Handi, on the show.

Recall that Wanni, who paired up with her twin sister, Handi, for the show, revealed that she was with Atteh Daniel, widely known as Sir Dee, .

Wanni also claimed that she had thought they would marry each other. When asked what caused the friction that led to their split, Wanni shared that things were not working out anymore.

Meanwhile, in a fresh development, Sir Dee made statements supporting the controversial twins, which were captured in a tweet.

Sir Dee wrote:

"Big league energy!!!, keep voting for the energy queens."

See the tweet here:

Reactions as Sir Dee hails Wanni and Handi

Fans appreciate Sir Dee for throwing his weight behind the twins. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Taphy20:

"A man like Sirdee, Wanni got herself a brother instead of an ex, God bless u sir."

@nechlovesyou23:

"Sir Dee wey be mumu. Was he even relevant during his season. He wants to be on trend table."

@EdowayeRuth:

"This one wan trend ooo."

@Wheatny_xo:

"Wanni x Handi have showered and changed, they are unarguably thecleanest babes this season!"

@TheSexysandra:

"If she/they were all Ruthie said, her ex who is married won’t be supporting her openly. Thank you!"

@TroubleLocal:

"Sir Dee ko...Sardine niii."

