Wanni Danbaki's ex-boyfriend, Sir Dee has just shut down the internet with his pre-wedding video

Recall that Wanni and Sir Dee were in a romantic relationship for about four years, but things failed to work out between them

The recent clip shared by Sir Dee has got netizens showering him with congratulatory messages

Nigerians were happy to see Sir Dee, Wanni's ex, release his pre-wedding clip with his beautiful wife-to-be.

The intending groom, Atteh Daniel shared the video on his official Twitter page, indicating that his wedding was only a week away.

Sir Dee shares a pre-wedding video. CRedit: @sirdee_da, @wanni_danbaki

Source: Instagram

The clip was shot in a vintage black-and-white style, and both Sir Dee and his woman looked gorgeous and smitten by each other.

The groom wrote:

"A week away from #AttehEverAfter its about to me a movie ❤️❤️❤️."

Watch clip here:

Recall that Sir Dee was in a relationship with Wanni, the second-runner-up in Big Brother Naija season 9, while on the show.

The two dated for about four years, but things did not go as planned. Wanni also claimed that she had thought they would marry each other. When asked what caused the friction that led to their split, Wanni shared that things were not working out anymore.

Fans congratulate Sir Dee

Read some comments below:

@akher7080:

"Pls if u need dj pls invite wanni and handi and I know dey don't mind reducing the amount for you."

@RachelHans247:

"Awwwwww he looks so happy, congratulations."

@mosa_sire:

"They look so happy."

@BintDija:

"WanniXHandie's loss."

@GoldenSolly:

"A very loud and big congratulations 🎊 Sir Dee...You choose right my guy."

@Judithoflagos:

"Congratulations sir dee, God bless this home."

@ella_bosslady:

"This is so beautiful 🥺🥺."

@RealIfeoma1:

"Awww see love. Congratulations sir dee."

@blesynainoko:

"Congratulations and may God bless your home."

Sir Dee trolls colleagues on BBN All-Stars

Meanwhile, ex-Big Brother Naija star Sir Dee gave his thoughts about the reality TV show hosting back-to-back programs.

Sir Dee talked about how many BBNaija stars lack substance, which is why some of them went back on the All-Stars show.

He also noted during the interview that being a BBNaija star is not a job description and isn't a particular tag anyone would want to carry for the rest of their lives.

