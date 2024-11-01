Veteran actress Mama Rainbow went online to pour out a heartfelt message in a tribute post to the Late Charles Olumo, aka Agbako

Agbo died at the age of 101 on October 31, 2024, throwing netizens and the entire Yoruba movie industry into mouring

Speaking of his last moments, Iya Rainbow shared sweet words about the late actor and offered prayers

The Yoruba movie industry was sad after losing one of its own, Charles Olumo, widely known as Agbako, whose passing at 101 was announced on October 31.

The late actor was buried yesterday, and Idowu 'Mama Rainbow' Philips, a veteran in the industry, was present alongside some of her younger colleagues.

Taking to social media to speak about the great man, Mama Rainbow wrote:

"Baba saw a world that transformed and grew, and he carried those experiences with him like chapters in a book that only he could tell. A life that long is filled with countless lessons, moments of hardship, and times of joy, all of which he likely shared with you in the small ways and big ways that made him unique."

See her post here:

Although her post has received backlash from fans who pointed out that no one in the clips grieved the late actor, others offered prayers.

Many react to Mama Rainbow's post

Read some reactions below:

@ajayi_debimpe:

"May baba soul rest in peace a great legend baba Agbako."

@therealesthergold:

"Omo who could have killed this innocent man😢😢😢😢baba shan ku ni ooo."

@olakunle374:

"May Almighty Allah accept his return 🙏👏👏👏👏 Amin yah Allah🙏."

@ladybridj:

"Rip baba agbako."

@grateful1570:

"Baba Agbako😮 RIP."

@omoba_dewunmi_akanni:

"May Baba soul Rest on."

@ajokeskitchen_emporium:

"RIP to the legend."

Mama Rainbow goes on Pilgrimage for Nigeria

Meanwhile, a video clip of veteran Nollywood actress Iya Rainbow rolling on the floor while on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem sparked reactions online.

The ace actor was seen in the trending clip praying for her country and wishing for things to go back to normal before her return to the country.

Iya Rainbow, famous for her pastoral capacity, revealed that she was only in Jerusalem to pray for Nigeria.

