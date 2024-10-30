Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Venssasa Adetshina is set to represent the country in the Miss Universe 2024

The international event will take place in Mexico, with different model from all parts of the world standing in for their countries

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant announced their support as they guide Chidimma Venssasa into the global spotlight

Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Venssasa Adetshina has shown preparations for the highly anticipated Miss Universe 2024.

Recall the model who recently emerged as the winner of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant after being turned down at the Miss SA pageant.

Chidinma Adetshina ready for Miss Universe 2024. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

In a recent video on her verified social media pages, Chidimma Adetshina was spotted in Mexico few hours after her arrival for the international beauty pageant.

She wore an elegant outfit designed by a Nigerian designer, Maryam Elisha while waving her Nigerian flag.

Chidimma's beautiful attire also portrayed the colours of the Nigerian flag as they were craftily infused in her ensemble.

Miss Universe 2024 will be the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, to be held in the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, on 16 November 2024.

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Miss Universe Nigeria shared their excitement over the Chidimma representing the country in the global tournament.

They wrote:

"¡Hola, México! Tu reina está aquí! 🇲🇽 From Nigeria, we send our brightest wishes and unwavering support with you, Chidinma! 🇳🇬 May the vibrant spirit of our nation shine through you as you step onto this international stage. Represent us with pride, strength, and grace—knowing that all of Nigeria stands beside you."

See the video below:

Fans gush over Chidinma Adetshina

Legit.ng gathered the reactions online

am_emejor:

"Too classy for them. 🔥🔥 your step, ur outfits , everything is so so perfect."

princessonums:

"Now thisssss is how you dominate!!!!! 😩🤭🥰💖💖💖🇳🇬🇳🇬."

big_caramel99:

"All she has to do is beat the face and it’s long (it’s long) if she draw that eye brow and apply that gloss IS SORRY FOR THEM cause all it takes is for her to just climb that stage and THE CROWN IS HERS."

i_am_dinmaa:

"Africans oooo, let’s arise and support our own.🔥 ❤️ The voting site is open… VOTE! VOTE!! VOTE!."

wisdom_xavier:

"Fight for a spot .....Give it all .We see rooting for you."

pharm_pato:

" I am sure a lot of people interested in your journey are not aware you have already travelled. I thought it was even next year with supranational if not for pageant analyst. You need votes. Silver bird should engage the most powerful blogs in Nigeria."

jaymuko:

"Love this look on her."

fannybeauty19:

"Am just so happy for you dear."

Nigerians divided over ex-miss SA’s name

Meanwhile, a video of Chidimma Adetshina announcing her decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria divided Nigerian netizens.

Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians asked questions about Chidimma Adetshina's name and ancestral root.

This is coming after South Africans openly drummed support for the ex-Miss SA to win the Nigerian pageant.

