Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina’s South African ID and travel documents are soon to be revoked, according to reports

It was gathered that the beauty queen’s documents were going to be revoked by Home Affairs amid the controversies surrounding her nationality

This came after it was claimed that Chidimma’s mother might have committed identity theft

Nigerian-born South African beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina is to be stripped of her South African ID and travel documents by Home Affairs.

Chidimma, who drew the attention of many over her participation in the Miss South Africa pageant, was trailed by controversies about her identity as people questioned her eligibility. This led to her dropping out of the competition and participating in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which she won.

Nigerians react as Chidimma Adetshina is to be stripped of South African ID papers. Photos: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, Home Affairs announced that the 22-year-old model, who was born to a Nigerian father, was going to have her South African ID papers withdrawn.

According to BBC reports, her mother was also going to have her documents cancelled because both of them failed to provide reasons why they should keep them within the given deadline.

It was reported that a top civil servant in the department, Tommy Makhode, said Chidimma’s case was transferred to a special police force, Hawks, and investigations concluded that it was a case of fraud.

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina being stripped of SA ID papers

The news of Chidimma Adetshina being stripped of her South African ID and travel documents raised a series of comments from netizens, particularly Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Jewel_uche:

“This witch hunt over this girl and her family hasn’t ended 😩.”

Yvevc:

“We’ve got you Sis. Keep soaring.”

Poshcatmcbarbie:

“Wetin reach so?”

yvevc:

“The only citizenship that matters is the Citizenship of heaven.”

onomen_onabu:

“For what?”

Ladymay_m:

“I sha know say them no go rest,after stripping her,wetin wuna go do her again…make wuna talk all at once 😏.”

medics_africa:

“I thought this was over😮.”

Genia_adah:

“I am tired of all this dragging. Strip and let us rest.”

Netflixrecommendd:

“As miss universe don start they are trying to kill her game. This ppl really hate this girl.”

Casaangeleshair:

“It no be our government wey no sabi their left and right who be South Africa? Country wey Nigeria dey dash money, what has South Africa ever done for Nigeria? Common citizens wey they reside their SA is hostile to them.”

Chidimma Adetshina lands in Mexico to represent Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has shown preparations for the highly anticipated Miss Universe 2024.

In a recent video on her verified social media pages, Chidimma Adetshina was spotted in Mexico a few hours after her arrival for the international beauty pageant.

She wore an elegant outfit designed by a Nigerian designer, Maryam Elisha, while waving her Nigerian flag.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng