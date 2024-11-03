Nigerian singer Davido has reacted on social media after his new song Awuke broke a music record

The 30BG boss’ response came after Wizkid had thrown shade at him as he topped a Spotify Nigeria streaming chart

Davido’s reaction to Wizkid’s shade went viral, and several netizens shared their thoughts about it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has reacted online after his industry rival, Ayodeji Balogun, threw shade at him.

Davido’s newly released song, Awuke, featuring YG Marley, broke a music record, and the 30BG star went online to celebrate.

Fans react to Davido celebrating his song breaking a record after Wizkid threw shade at him. Photos: @davido, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

According to Active Wurld, OBO’s track achieved 1.9 million streams on Spotify within 24 hours of its release, the highest ever recorded by an African musician.

Davido reacted to the news of his music’s success on his X page by sharing tweets. The 30BG boss told people to ‘clear road’.

See below:

In another post, Davido reiterated his belief in God. See the post below:

Davido’s posts came only hours after his industry rival, Wizkid, dominated a Spotify Nigeria music streaming chart and threw shade at him.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the Grammy-winning musician called himself the biggest after achieving the feat.

Reactions as Davido reacts to Wizkid’s shade

Davido’s celebratory posts about the success of his newly released music went viral online, and netizens pointed out that it was his response to Wizkid. Read some of their reactions below:

Starboy Gucci compared Davido and Wizkid’s music:

Big Cruise said Davido was looking for a record to also post:

CocoBee called Davido a wannabe Wizkid:

Kingsley praised Davido:

Exonation_osi:

“Don’t play with Davido the king 👑.”

Glitznglamorbyteegold:

“Lets celebrate GRACE!!!”

Sba.lord:

“As evidence no dey nah to lie remain 😂 the bingos won’t stop to amaze us 😂.”

Preciousjustin64:

“I like as he reply. Big wiz go give am hot hot . That one mouth no good 😂.”

jakemer1:

“Una go put this david for depression 😂😂.”

glamm_by_lizz:

“Now Davido hit 1m, Wizkid fans dy try still defend their popsy😂😂. Whether Wizkid pass am globally or not, wetin we knw be say, Davido hit 1M with 24hrs.😂”

previlegebeauty_2008:

“Wizzy is the best, Awilke ko, Awilo ni 😂.”

Engr_oladaporidwan:

“Ummma una dey compare davido global chart to wiz Nigeria chart 😂.”

__robell:

“Wow… God is great.”

Davido receives lion gifts on TikTok

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's TikTok session with Peller allegedly received over 300 lions as gifts.

Each lion is said to cost about $400 on the TikTok platform.

"Peller don cash out," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng