Some international celebrities' marriages couldn't stand the test of time and the couple had to part ways eventually

Many of them spent months or years in and out of court before they could reach a compromise about child support and divorce settlement

In this article, Legit.ng examines some of the most expensive divorce of all time at the international scene

A few celebrities in the international scene raked in a fortunate after their marriages collapsed. Though it took months or years before they could get their settlement. However, what some of them got, was more than what some people will ever make in a lifetime.

In this article, Legit.ng examines some celebrities, who had the most expensive divorce of all time.

International celebrities who ended their marriages.

Source: Getty Images

1. Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' $4.8m suit

Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise and his wife, Katie Holmes, got engaged in 2005 and the actor went as far as declaring his love for her publicly while on the Oprah Winfrey show. He also proposed to her with a five-carat yellow diamond ring at a restaurant on the Eiffel Tower. And they welcomed their first child together in 2006, the same year they had a star-studded wedding.

However, things went south between them in 2012 and Homes filed for divorce. Their divorce proceeding took place with in a period of eleven months. The versatile actor was ordered to pay $400,000 yearly for twelve years until their daughter turned 18. He had to pay $4.8m in total for his daughter's welfare.

2. Madonna, Guy Ritchie $92m settlement

American singer and songstress, Madonna Louise Veronica, better known as Madonna, enjoyed eight years of marriage to Guy Ritchie before they both parted ways. Her divorce cost her a fortune as she had to part with some of her asset.

According to a British court, the singer was told to give her ex-husband, their English country estate, Ashcombe, which was valued at about 20 million pounds ($30 million). He also got some millions of dollars, and everything was estimated at $92m.

3. Dr Dre, Nicole Young $100m reward

American rapper and producer, Andre Romelle Young, professionally known as Dr Dre was married for 24 years to Nicole Young before the union crashed in 2021.

Though a prenup was signed by Young, however, the court ruled that Young signed it under duress. Dr Dre was made to part with over one-fifth of his fortune and roughly half of his liquid assets. His ex-wife also got a Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine, and Spyder motorcycle as well as all of her jewelry. The court also ordered the music star to pay her $50 million twice.

4. Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott's $35.6 billion stock

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos married MacKenzie Scott, a novelist, in 1992, and they were together for 27 years before parting ways in 2019. As part of her settlement, she was given a 4% stake in Amazon. She got all of US$35.6 billion from Amazon.

5. Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's $7m settlement

Pirate of the Caribbean star, Johnny Depp met with his American actress lover, Amber Heard in 2009. They were an item for a couple of years before getting married in February 2015. However, their relationship was short-lived, as the actress filed for divorce in May 2016. She accused him of physical abuse and got a restraining order against him. She demanded for $7million settlement and later got it after a back and forth in the court spanning almost a year.

6. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian $200,000 agreement

Rapper and designer, Kanye West met Kim Kardashian around 2002, 2003 and they became friends. They got married in 2014 and spend eight years together before ending their marriage. Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband in 2021 as a result of his mental health. She was awarded child support on $200,000 per month, and he was to pay half of the tuition fee and security of his children.

7. Michael Jordan & Juanita Jordan's $168 million divorce

Foremost basketball star, Michael Jordan and his wife Juanita Jordan, met in Chicago in 1985, dated for four years before getting married in 1989. They were together for 18 years before things fell apart.

Juanita saw compromising pictures of her husband with some women and headed to the court to divorce him. They tried to mend their affair and stayed together for a while. However, in 2006, they announced that they had gone their separate ways.

Juanita reportedly got $168million as settlement after the divorce proceeding was finally settled.

8. Harrison Ford, Melissa Mathison's $85 million settlement

American actor, Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison were married for two decades before parting ways in 2004. They met while filming Apocalypse, and got married in 1983.

Their divorce proceeding took three years before they arrived at a joint settlement. As part of the settlement, Mathison was to receive part of the actor's future earning from two movies, Indiana Jones and the Fugitives.

Bolanle Ninalowo announces separation from wife

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor had announced the end of his marriage with his wife Bunmi.

The actor revealed the separation was necessary for a peaceful future for himself and his children.

While he didn't give details about the separation, the actor said they were headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng