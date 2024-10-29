Excitement filled the air as Davido made a very interesting announcement via his official social media page

The singer, who had been teasing his fans with his new sound "Awuke" with YG Marley, shared that he will be going live with Peller

His announcement spread across social media, triggering several reactions from online users who had anticipated the event

Davido sparked massive online reaction after officially announcing that he would be going Live with Peller as the streamer had earlier announced.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Peller explained how the singer had called him in detail. According to him, he was chilling in his apartment when he missed a phone call. He was unsure whether to return the call, but he did anyway.

Davido announces a Live session with Peller. Credit: @davido, @peller089

The music sensation recently posted a flier announcing that the Live Link-up with Peller will also serve as the release party for Davido's new song with YG Marley, 'Awuke'. The flier also stated that the Live event would happen on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

See post here:

The post has sprung a gazillion reactions from fans from the singer's camp and his industry rival, Wizkid.

How fans reacted to OBO's announcement

Read some comments below:

@matteo27453:

"God bless Davido for lifting."

@biskit_199:

"Their popcy godfather 001."

@electro_fashion_:

"David sabi this music pr of a thing."

@megaluzygram:

"NA WHY WIZKID GET LEVEL PASS AM 😂."

@emma_vabilo232:

"Na small boy you wan take do promotion?"

@lol75350:

"Normal my idol no try for this one at all but we go follow his wish."

@theworldiscap_:

"TikTok no fit help you David. Once whack, always whack. Team speed Darlington."

@big_og655:

"This music better blow"

Peller finally links up with Davido

Meanwhile, Peller has finally linked up with Davido, and he shared a video of the two of them having a great time together.

The singer had a video call with Peller a few weeks ago, and they promised to have a TikTok session together.

The clip shared by the skit maker had mixed reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng