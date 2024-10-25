Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, recently hosted Nigeria’s former first lady, Patience Jonathan, in their home

A video was posted online showing the interaction between the Nwokos and Patience Jonathan

The heartwarming display drew a series of reactions from fans, with many of them praising the former president’s wife

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have caused a stir with a video showing them hosting former First Lady Patience Jonathan in their home.

Patience Jonathan was Nigeria’s first lady from 2010 t0 2015 when her husband, Goodluck Jonathan was the country’s reigning president.

Just recently, young actress Regina Daniels met Patience Jonathan for the first time after she visited their home.

Fans react as Former first lady Patience Jonathan visits Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Ned Nwoko posted a video showing when the former first lady arrived at their mansion. The clip also captured Regina kneeling to greet the older woman as well as the reaction she got. The Nwokos and their guests had a fun time eating and talking.

Ned Nwoko accompanied the clip with a caption giving a run down of things. According to him, they spoke about Nigeria’s challenges during the visit among other things. He wrote:

“Had the pleasure of welcoming former First Lady Patience Jonathan to my home yesterday. We shared conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing our dear nation, Nigeria. Known for her affable personality and emotional expressiveness, the amiable former First Lady has always shown commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, especially the vulnerable population, both during her time in office and now through her ongoing support for various initiatives. She is, and will continue to be, an inspiration for those of us who prioritise social safety nets.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Patience Jonathan visits Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko

Read what some social media users had to say about Patience Jonathan’s interaction with Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko below:

queen_barbie747:

“This her voice can never change 😂 abegi we miss her ❤️.”

Baby_gluxuryhairs:

“The best First Lady ever ❤️😍.”

Spilocykrugger_:

“We miss Mama Patience.”

Dericobills:

“All of una de love her now because una don see shege for political first lady them after her tenure, well Remi don tell Una to plant garden for una houses.”

Larry.banjos:

“Mama de Mama❤️.”

Madamuju222:

“Amazing woman with a heart of GOLD, love her.”

Naijaliveblog:

“Where is Aisha Buhari? They've vanished from the public eye after her husband and his allies looted Nigeria dry. What a shame.”

Aburose009:

“She is such a delight.”

naijaliveblog:

“I admire Patience Jonathan; she has always been a devoted wife to the former president and a caring mother figure to Nigerians.”

Spilocykrugger_:

“We miss Mama Patience.”

Veerandas:

“I really miss this woman and her hubby 😢since they left the presidential office na hunger just Dey kill us for this Nigeria.”

haleema__u:

“What of your other wife Laila? Is she not supposed to be here too?”

How Ned Nwoko warned Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently warned her about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.

Just recently, the young movie star posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat she had with her man, and Nigerians were drawn to another part of the chat where Ned shared his bedroom observation.

In the chat screenshot, Ned had sent Regina a message with a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it is not an Olympic game.

