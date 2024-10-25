Nigerian actress Anita Joseph shared a post online where she tackled social media trolls who slammed her marriage

The talented actress told the public that many accused her of "putting he husband in a bottle" and being the boss of the home

Her response to them was a funny one that elicited tons of reactions from all parts of social media

Anita Joseph has finally responded to many online critics who had a thing or two to say about her marriage to MC Fish, whose real name is Fisayo Michael Olagunju.

When Anita married her husband, she faced a lot of backlash. Online users had much to say about both parties, but she usually ignored them and kept flaunting her marriage.

She had enough and thought it was time to address social media trolls. According to her, she has been accused of putting her husband in a bottle and bossing him around.

The movie star stressed that this was not feasible with the type of man she married, as he would break free from it.

She wrote:

"They said I put my Husband in a bottle 🤣🤣🤣🤣Persn Wey him nick name na Fish 🐟@realmcfish Big Fish no go even fit stay inside Bottle 🤣🤣🤣🤣e go break the bottle run Out. When they see your marriage is going well ,they say e she don put am inside bottle 🤣🤣Aramashiogri. "

"The enemies don’t sleep on your matter oh. You sef don’t stop Praying on their Matter Shallom 💋Am I talking to somebody 🤣🤣🤣Shallom."

See Anita's post below:

See fans reactions to Anita's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mizmaduhair:

"It’s how you all take these trolls serious for me. Most of them know the truth, they just like to whine you people sometimes 😂."

@nnenna_01:

"when a man loves and treats his wife well, world people will say she has used juju on him."

@nkbestie:

"Let them bottled their own if it's easy. May Almighty Jehovah continue to bless and protect your home ❤️❤️❤️."

@whuluxsurprises_:

"Mama i didn't see this response coming."

@anulirossygirl:

"Thank God for you Mother hen, Biko make them marry put there own ooo. Love you loads."

@anulikadesign:

"Some people are just bitter when you're happy in your marriage."

@christabelegbenya:

"Every marriage must not be bad only if they no that all marriages are not the same. May God continue to bless your union."

Anita Joseph talks about BBL

Meanwhile, actress Anita Joseph advised ladies doing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) to desist from it after a lady reportedly died from it.

The movie star noted that the surgery was bad and should not be encouraged, noting that some people would still not take advice.

In response to her post, some netizens noted that it was one of the most dangerous surgeries, saying ladies would learn the hard way.

