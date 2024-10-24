A man became the cynosure of all eyes on a road in Anambra State for carrying a baby on his back with a wrapper

The man, who shared a clip of the man with the baby online, hailed his action and described him as a husband material

The video, however, sparked a debate on social media, with some women kicking against the man's action

A clip of a man trekking with a baby strapped to his back has sent social media users into a frenzy.

A netizen, @kendon210, posted the clip on TikTok and praised the man.

The man walked happily with the baby on his back. Photo Credit: @kendon210

Source: TikTok

@kendon210 added that the man was spotted on a road in Anambra State. He wrote:

"Husband material spotted at Awka road, Onitsha. E no easy oo."

The man looked happy in the clip and waved at someone. He didn't care about how people turned to stare at him.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail man's action

Big❤️‍🩹 Nancy 📌🫂 said:

"My friend wey like carry him daughter nko ..he enjoy carrying his daughter Dan anything..any small tin he go tell him wife to rest make him Carry de gal. .. sometimes I go dey wish dat kind of myself."

Diamond_Pearl🦋🌺 said:

"That’s his child too. Is there where it is written that is only a woman that backs a baby. Rest!"

Nature🍀🍓🍊essence said:

"I don’t understand becos he is carrying his own baby? Like that’s his responsibility also Inukwa m."

Eagles kitchen 🍜🥘 said:

"Omo shame catch mee😂😂Awwwww I love this."

Chypoka9787 said:

"He’s just like my husband,yesterday Oga said I should give him baby carrier to back our son ..I said noo dem go say I use juju tie am oo."

Dinma said:

"Make my husband no try dis one for outside i don't like it."

ruthila07(utonwa) said:

"To be man is not a day job because he back him product 😏????"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had turned heads after hitting a mall with a baby on his back.

Man back-carries baby to market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stormed a market with a baby on his back.

In a video shared on TikTok by Ade Jennifer, the man came to the market to buy vegetables. However, people were attracted to him because of the baby on his back, and Jennifer used her phone to get a video of him and the cute kid.

Jennifer described the man as a good husband because of the way he carried the baby like a nursing mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng