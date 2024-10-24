A Nigerian lady, a fashion designer, attended her boss' child dedication and went home with numerous edibles

After she got home, the excited lady showed off the food and drinks on social media and surprised people

Some people funnily advised her to set up a drink store with the plenty drinks she got from the event

Mixed reactions have trailed the plenty food and drinks a lady took home from her boss' child dedication.

The lady, a fashion designer, took to TikTok to show what she got from the occasion.

She took food and drinks home. Photo Credit: @lil_mamaa1

Source: TikTok

"It’s not what you think," she defended herself.

She scattered the drinks and food on the floor for netizens to see. Her video showed food in different disposable plates.

Her display shocked some people and amused others. Someone accused her of finishing her boss' food, and she replied:

"Funny enough he was the one begging us to carry everything."

Watch her video below:

Netizens amused by her action

Efe Tony❤️ said:

"U go finish your boss food."

DIGITAL VIKEE🥇 said:

"U be tifffffffff."

Dermian said:

"We go call efcc for u."

Ayomi Posi ❤️ said:

"Ahhhh ole 😂😂😂kukuma go open drink store."

Vivian said:

"Loveth 😂😂😂..you carried their dishing foil plate."

jennyabraham said:

"Na why e good to know who get the occasion..."

Jummy❤💗💖 said:

"Kuku open drink shop na."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man and his friends had arrived in a private jet for his child's dedication.

Luxury child dedication catches people's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newborn baby's dedication had caused a stir due to how it was organised.

A video from the event sparked massive reactions from several netizens who prayed for wealth also to locate them. The mother, identified on TikTok as @jennyswiss5, also showcased how the hall was well decorated and full like a wedding party.

Some of the lady's friends who attended the party were dressed uniformly in native attire. The proud mum also showcased lots of meat served at the dedication party. At the end of the compilation video, she added a clip of herself dancing with her husband like it was their wedding day.

