Controversial Nigerian singer Portable took to the streets of Ogun State to share food for market women following his online drama with VDM and area video that boys

The video that is now circulating on social media saw portable amidst people, who were clamouring for their package from him in the market

All this is happening amid his online brouhaha with VDM over beating up his show promoter up

Portable Zazu was in the news on Friday, October 25, for his benevolence to the market women and people of Sango.

The dramatic celebrity, who has been in and out of fights all week, was spotted giving out items to the masses.

Video of Portable sharing food goes viral. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @portablebaeby

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng, the singer coordinated the items while also handing out cash to some. The clip has garnered the attention of social media users concerned about his attitude.

Portable wrote:

"People really need help. Make God bless me, make I dey bless people if I get more than that. If man no die doings no go stop."

Watch clips here:

Recall that VDM dragged the label boss online after he shared footage of him beating up a man at Felabration. The man, later identified as his promoter, was later, admitted for treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The situation angered VDM who vowed to seek justice on behalf of the victim.

How fans reacted to Portable's clip

Read some comments below:

@1akimbilly:

"If you finish the eye service, Go apologize to who you bully. This damage control you’re doing is childish."

@breekoko:

"The Ratels are watching right now with side eye 🙄 how’s the guy at hospital?"

@iam_king_nez:

"The fear of VDM is the beginning of your wisdom 😂."

@beyond_limits_jnr:

"They are gonna miss you when you’re gone."

@fhrayo_jay:

"I like ur Old pattern 😂😂after u do bad things u go carry ur giveaway go Street 😂."

@instaloadedtv:

"This guy mind never rest since VDM don mention him name 😂😂😂😂."

@ola__wealth__:

"No spend the money finish for street oh, remain some for the court case oh."

Portable and VDM’s fight takes another turn

Meanwhile, Portable Zazu has took his new social media exchange with Verydarkman to a new level.

Shortly after VDM called for the Zeh Nation label boss' arrest, Portable shared a video of him in a shrine.

While laying his complaints before his gods, Portable Zazu shared what he wanted to happen to those fighting with him despite showing them love.

