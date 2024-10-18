A Nigerian corps member has shared an interesting video showing the luxury gifts she received on her POP day

In the trending video, she held a huge cheque of a whopping N5 million and showed off her brand new car

Netizens were left in awe over the clip and they stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member recently marked the end of her service year in grand fashion.

An intriguing video shared online showed the elated lady receiving luxury gifts on her Passing-Out Parade (POP) day.

Corps member gets brand-new car, N5 million Photo credit: @princesz_debie/TikTok.

Corps member gets car, N5 million

In a video shared on TikTok via the handle @princesz_debie, she showed her excitement after getting the gifts.

She proudly displayed a whopping N5 million cheque and flaunted her brand-new car, leaving viewers in awe.

The celebratory clip sparked massive excitement, with many taking to the comments section to extend heartfelt felicitations to the corps member.

"Fine girl privilege is a thing. Congratulations to me on my NYSC," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail corps member's luxury gifts

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Rābiʿah said:

"God barb my friend nife this style, her PPO is October 31st."

@QueenD commented:

"I will keep congratulating others till it gets to me congratulations to you dear."

@Premiumtouch said:

"Congratulations ma’am, this is so beautiful to watch. God am I a potato? Answer my prayers, I don’t want to give up ABBA father, Remember me."

@Nurse EgoOyibo said:

"May my internship and NYSC be blissful in Jesus name. Congratulations dear. I shall laugh this way too, Amen."

@_hadaarh said:

"I’ll keep saying congratulations to strangers till it gets to my turn. A very bigggg congratulations."

@black bonnie said:

"God abeg na only shege I dey see for this life, I tap from your blessing dear, my POP will be May 2025."

@Candy Cutter said:

"My POP is next year God bless my man before then. I know he can do more than this for me."

@Winnie added:

"Make this one no go make them no increase allow to 77k, say we are enjoying o. Congratulations. Well deserved."

Watch the video below:

Corps member gifted new iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that female corper reported for duty at her place of primary assignment (PPA) and was gifted a new iPhone.

The excited female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member took to social media to show off the phone gift.

