A social media user Wifi, has shared his testimony on social media following instructions from Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey

According to the X user, the music star had asked people to dress their testimony, and he decided to draw his boarding pass with a biro and paper

Wifi’s post soon went viral and drew a series of interesting reactions from social media users

Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is now making headlines after an X user, Antwiwiafe Kwadwo, aka Wifi, shared his testimony on the platform.

On his X page, Kwadwo explained that in October 2023, Nathaniel Bassey had asked that people dress their miracle for the Halleluyah Challenge, and he decided to do just that.

The X user posted a photo of a boarding pass he designed with a piece of paper and a biro. On it, he wrote his name and other details to replicate a real boarding pass.

Wifi also posted a photo of a real boarding pass to New York, which he got a year later. He then went on to praise God.

In his words:

“October 2023 @nathanielblow asked we dress our miracle, I designed my boarding pass and on the exact date Dec 28. Yahweh Sabaoth”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Wifi’s testimony

Wifi’s testimony soon drew the attention of many social media users. Several of them showed interest in taking up Nathaniel Bassey’s advice as they celebrated the good news. Read some of their comments below:

Lady said she was going to do the same thing:

Noel congratulated Kwadwo and took inspiration from his post:

Great Darl called God the greatest:

Oluwanifemi said she could not wait to also share her testimony:

Magdalene said God did:

This tweep said Wifi’s boarding pass was too detailed for God to ignore:

Benita said she was going to do the same thing:

This tweep said they are encouraged by Kwadwo’s faith:

This tweep praised his level of faith:

Oluwakorede said God showed off:

H.E.R said God must have marvelled at the detailing:

