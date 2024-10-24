Nigerian actress and social media influencer Nkechi Blessing has become the envy of many after she showed off her lavish lifestyle online

The actress, who recently shared a post about when she landed in Canada, decided to walk her fans through her trip with a Yoruba vlog

She showed off her activities from boarding her business class plane and all other side attractions

Nigerians are in awe of Nkechi Blessing's new online post that showed off glimpses of her comfortable lifestyle.

The beautiful Nigerian actress, who is also an ardent fan of Davido's, shared a video on her social media page where she travelled rocking a T-shirt and Suede slides shopped from the singer's Puma collection.

Video of Nkechi Blesisng's Yoruba lifestyles vlog trends. Credit: @Nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Starting from the airport, Blessing took her fans on a journey with her using a Yoruba Vlog, which was pleasant and interesting to the ears.

She boarded a business class flight, which she booked for $5,633K, and showed off her seat number, "14D," and her boarding pass so naysayers wouldn't come for her. The actress also shared other interesting parts of her journey.

Watch clip here:

Fans hail Nkechi Blessing's vlog

Read some reactions below:

@marley_kween:

"No be lie you no be their mate. You are busy catching flight while some h*e are catching Fight😂🏃‍♀. Your glory will never be once upon a time lase Edumare 🙏🙏."

@dickson_sosos:

"Blessing CEO don Dey set ring light for you ooo😂😂😂😂😂…..cos she no Dey like better thing wey come ur way at all😂."

@rubys_apparel76:

"Anything weh no be Yoruba voice over on this page omo I no go accept again!"

@murraykurves_secrets:

"You too fine 😍😍 if you are big you are big ❤️❤️."

@rhiks_place:

"The yoruba sweet me."

@toksbarbie030:

"😂😂😂😂the Yoruba graduated from Harvard."

@homolaraa:

"You fine like one million people 😍."

Nkechi Blessing called out over Birkin Bag

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday posted a video of her new Hermes Birkin bag on social media.

However, the unboxing video drew a series of hilarious reactions from netizens, most of them negative.

Socialite Dencia and other netizens called the bag fake as they laughed at the actress’ unboxing video.

