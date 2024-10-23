Video As Regina Daniels’ Husband, Mum, Family, Friends Start ‘Gina Once Said’ Challenge: “So Cute”
- Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently posted a social media challenge that her friends and family did for her
- The challenge, which was called ‘Mama once said’ got her loved ones repeating things she had been known to say
- The video warmed a lot of hearts on social media as netizens laughed over some of the things Regina’s family said
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian actress Regina Daniels recently shared a video of the social media challenge her loved ones did for her birthday.
The movie star recently turned a new age on October 10, 2024, and has continued to post some of the highlights of her big day.
Just recently, the mum of two finally posted a video of the ‘Gina once said’ challenge her family members did to mark her big day. The challenge was about them repeating things she had been known to say to them.
The three-minute video included Regina’s billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, her mum, Rita Daniels, her siblings Sammy West, Sweezy and Destiny, her childhood friend Cassie, her nieces, nephews, household staff, makeup artists, and more.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
All of these people gathered to say some of the things they knew about Regina. According to Ned Nwoko, she always wants food. According to one of her brothers, Regina always says she’s finer than all of his girlfriends. Other family members and friends also shared the sweet things they knew about the movie star.
See the heartwarming video below:
Nigerians react to Regina Daniels’ challenge video
The video of Regina Daniels’ family and loved ones repeating some of her statements warmed the hearts of netizens. Read some of their comments below:
Phat_fifi_:
“What I learnt from this video GINA LOVE FOOD😂😂.”
Ifeanyi.emilia:
“So cute to watch ❤️.”
Berry.queen:
“"Once you put yourself first, you will be okay. Every other person will adjust"👌.”
Gift.kosiso:
“See me smiling like mumu 😂😂😂😂.”
chioma_nwaoha:
“Awwww.. it made me smile so much too.”
favourliicious:
“But do y'all notice that Mama and destiny has the same voice... I thought she was the one for a second.”
Beautiful_mildy:
“This video shows your heart is as beautiful as you are❤️.”
___sonita_:
“Beautiful in and out 🥰.”
Ucheelendu:
“Happy soul ❤️.”
abi20182024:
“Please adopt me ❤️.”
chinenye_emmaculate:
“Na only your advice I fit follow for this life reggy baby.”
Ada_bekee06:
“How your mother no go praise you when all you give her is joy and luxury 😩.”
Kirlsophia:
“Mama is just sweet.”
gift.kosiso:
“@regina.daniels you are loved , in and out , someday hopefully I will feature in one of your movies. ❤️ Amen o.”
How Ned Nwoko warned Regina Daniels about bedroom activities
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, recently warned her about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.
Just recently, the young movie star posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat she had with her man, and Nigerians were drawn to another part of the chat where Ned shared his bedroom observation.
In the chat screenshot, Ned had sent Regina a message with a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it is not an Olympic game.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.