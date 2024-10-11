Global site navigation

Regina Daniels Sheds Tears on Her Birthday As Her Staff Surprise Her With Goodies: “You Are Loved”
Celebrities

Regina Daniels Sheds Tears on Her Birthday As Her Staff Surprise Her With Goodies: “You Are Loved”

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Nollywood actress Regina Daniels turned a new age on October 10 and received all the love from her employees
  • The mother of two boys had earlier captivated fans and netizens with exotic pictures of herself in red to mark her big day 
  • Following that, she shared a video of her staff appreciating her on her special as they gifted her amazing goodies

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels had a swell during her recent birthday celebration held in Delta state.

The movie diva, who turned a year older the day before, was moved to tears after being serenaded with love by her employees.

Regina Daniels and her employees
Regina Daniels received love from her employees on birthday. Credit: @regina.daniels
Source: Instagram

She took to Instagram to post a video of the sweet event, saying that special days like her birthday remind her of the love surrounding her. 

In her caption, she wrote:

Read also

Actress Amarachi Igidimbah gushes as she welcomes 2nd baby on first child birthday: "Awesome God"

“On special days like this, I am reminded of the love I am always surrounded with 🥹. I have a full army of love. I love you guys so much.”

The viral footage showed  the flower bouquet and packets of cake the actress’ staff used to honour her heron her  day

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the billionaire politician’s wife and mum of two shared a series of photos on her big day. This was after she had earlier bragged about using 24 hours for her birthday photoshoot. 

As the d-day finally arrived, the young movie star shared a series of sultry photos of herself on her Instagram

Videos from Regina Daniels’ birthday spur reactions online 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jassy_quality_product:

Read also

Nigerian lady lands fully funded scholarship to study in France, her happy parents roll on floor

"I love you so much ,(from tanzania."

obianuju_6:

"Cutest video I'm seeing today."

okoliepraise:

"A queen was born today, happy birthday to my beautiful sister, love you so much."

samuelmiracle1:

"Happy gracious birthday to u."

msapphire1:

"@regina.daniels I have a gift for you as well to celebrate your birthday, please let me know how I can get it across to you, happy birth anniversary Dive Regea."

ginakankam1969:

"Is it real love or money love? It’s hard to tell when you have money. For your sake I hope it’s real love. The only people we know love you for who you are, are your children and your husband. That’s still more than most."

Regina Daniels dragged for calling Nigerians ignorant

In other news, a Nigerian lady based in Germany reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the hunger protests.

The lady cautioned Regina for calling some Nigerians ignorant over some violent actions perpetrated during the #Endbadgovernance protests.

Read also

Regina Daniels marks bday with sultry photos, flaunts massive back tattoo: “Stop destroying ur body”

Izzy Ogbeide's video was stirred by one of Regina Daniels' clips, in which she spoke about being called privileged.

