Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has turned a new age, and she celebrated her birthday in style on social media

On October 10, 2024, the movie star posted a series of sultry photos in a striking red outfit

The mum of two also showed off her body art, including the massive tattoo on her back, and it got people talking

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is making headlines over her birthday celebration on social media.

On October 10, 2024, the billionaire politician’s wife and mum of two shared a series of photos on her big day. Recall that Regina had earlier bragged about using 24 hours for her birthday photoshoot.

As the d-day finally arrived, the young movie star shared a series of sultry photos of herself on her Instagram page.

Regina’s love for the colour red was even more evident. She rocked a glittering red dress with matching red shoes and nail polish. The actress was also in her Beyonce era, with her hair in blond and brown highlights.

The mum of two posed in several sultry ways, and some of the snaps showed her curves. Regina also put her tattoos on display, especially the massive red rose that was in the middle of her back.

Regina accompanied her birthday photos with a caption dedicated to celebrating her journey. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to me! Today, I celebrate my journey, my growth, and the unique person I’ve become. Here’s to embracing every moment, chasing dreams, and cherishing the love around me. May this year be filled with joy, adventure, and all the sweet moments I deserve! 🥂”

See her post below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ birthday photos

Regina Daniels’ photos drew the attention of her celebrity colleagues and fans. Some of them drooled over her beauty, while others had things to say about her tattoos. Read them below:

Lindacharles:

“Happy birthday my beautiful Regina 😍😍😍 the girl who made the best decision ever in planet earth😍 God bless u baby continue to excel higher.”

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

“A blessing to her generation, my very own ❤️ Happy Birthday 🎂 My Child…. May you always be happy and all you seek, always come to pass.”

nma_kocha:

“Gina fierce!!🔥🔥🔥.”

uzee_usman:

“Today we shutdown abuja for the queen happiest birthday.”

Pretti_gloriae:

“U look so fine 😍.”

me.angelus:

“AI?”

glo__fashion_house:

“That rose at your back, how I love it...Happy birthday Regina ❤️❤️❤️ live long and prosper.”

labbymedia:

“Omo I love this!!! Odogwu wife herself.”

Joshua__koks:

“Eeeeeeeish this woman will kill me yooh 🔥.”

latalove001:

“Please stop destroying your beautiful body with tattoos please. A blessed blessed birthday to u.”

Happiness_beautiful:

“Keep looking dashing you deserve it all...you look beautiful.”

Larrywale_7:

“How old are you now ?”

Regina Daniels dragged for calling Nigerians ignorant

In other news, a Nigerian lady based in Germany reacted to Regina Daniels' comments about the hunger protests.

The lady cautioned Regina for calling some Nigerians ignorant over some violent actions perpetrated during the #Endbadgovernance protests.

Izzy Ogbeide's video was stirred by one of Regina Daniels' clips, in which she spoke about being called privileged.

