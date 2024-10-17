Nigerian rapper Slimcase, whose real name is Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko, has buzzed the internet with his new post about Wizkid

The rapper, who has always openly expressed his admiration for Wizkid and often seeks to follow in his footsteps, shared a post encouraging his son to emulate him

His post triggered many comments as people asked why he would not ask his son to emulate him, the father

When it comes to idolizing celebrities, Nigerians go all out and never fail to show their love for their favourites.

A recent post by a Nigerian rapper, Slimcase, whose song, "Cod*ine diet", had us in a choke hold, buzzed the internet with his fresh online post.

Slimcase's post about Wizkid draws reactions online.

It is no news that the rapper Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko has always tries to be like Wizkid. He has publicly shared that he admires the Grammy-award-winner and his lifestyle.

In a recent post, Slimcase advised his son to emulate Wizzy as it has helped him stay consistent as well

He shared:

"MY SON when u grow up Emulate BIGWIZ👑❤️ Trust me it has helped ur father Consistency in all good things Stay composed bi Wizzy."

His post ignited a backlash online as fans wondered why he would ask his won son to emulate someone else's father.

How fans reacted to Slimcases's post

@richardddddhard:

"Bro you’re 42 years old o. Easy on the D riding man."

@blackxcellencee:

"Who will now emulate you?"

@wizkid_blogger_:

"Osakpolo fans no happy as you Dey always recreate Wizkid, lmao na everything those 30gbosgbas take h@te Wiz."

@abraham_soter_:

"Make your son sha no be drop out."

@topboi_01:

"Make he no emulate you wey be hin papa??"

@emini_adisa_stoner:

"Egbon you no love Wiz pass me o."

@1akimbilly:

"No gree till you collect your own 20M 😂."

@adex997:

"Egbon why the cap na. This thing never download finish ooo e still dey 90%."

Slimcase Opens up on relationship with Wizkid

Meanwhile, singer Slimcase, in a video, cleared the air about his relationship with Nigerian music star Wizkid.

Slimcase said he was no longer close to the Star Boy label boss because the latter had moved higher.

The singer stressed that Wizkid never cut him off; his statement, however, stirred reactions as some netizens refused to believe him.

