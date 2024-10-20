Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko, has taken to social media to shut down rumours about him

On his TikTok page, the youngster shared a loved-up video of himself with a lady as she caressed his face

The video made the rounds on social media, and it triggered a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko, has finally put an end to the rumors about him spreading online.

Just recently, the young university student drew the attention of Nigerians with a video where he showed off his outfit to netizens. Some of them raised questions about his poses and mannerisms in the clip.

In a new development, Dieko took to his TikTok page to dispel the rumours with a clip of himself spending time with someone who appeared to be a lady.

In the clip, the youngster is seated as the lady caresses his face and beard with her hand. She eventually puts her hands on his chest, and he places his own above them.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Kunle Afolayan’s son’s video

Dieko Afolayan’s video quickly spread on social media, and it raised mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

joiwok1:

“The damage control is not controlling at all.”

Africas_jagbajantis_vines12:

“This one no enter. We don see seniors weyn get family still dey do na 😂.”

Ogenwa4:

“Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.”

Harrys_connect:

“E no still dey give😂.”

gavrashair:

“Show us her face.”

Iam_chikalawrence:

“Y’all should leave this guy alone!”

Deleadscakes:

“You for no even respond, Now, people go think say na guilty conscience dey do u.”

Honey_pearl_01:

“The reaction wey your girl suppose get. Na you Dey get ham 🙄.”

The_detoun:

“I will not say anything but bros made it worse.”

Kunle Afolayan's daughter shows moves

In other news, Eyiyemi Afolayan left many talking over a video of her dancing to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe.

Kunle Afolayan's daughter, in a clip, was seen singing the hit song word for word.

"Make your papa no see this one o," a netizen warned.

