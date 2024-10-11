Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) has reacted to a video of Mr Jollof advising some youths in Warri, Delta state

Mr Jollof encouraged them to be focused on adding value to their lives and he shared his experience on how he monetised what he does

VDM noted that Mr Jollof's action impressed him and he revealed that he would no longer slap him as he had promised earlier

Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has shared a video of Mr Jollof encouraging some youths to be better at what they do.

Verydarkman hails Mr Jollof after threatening to slap him weeks ago. Image credit: @mr.jollof_ @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Mr Jollof, whose real name is Freedom Atsepoyi, and is a Senior Special Adviser on New Media to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Dela state, encouraged the youths to make meaning out of their lives. At the same time, he advised them to travel outside the state.

He also shared how he started monetizing what he does and he advised that they can start small. Besides, their focus should not just be on money.

Verydarkman said he was proud of Mr Jollof for holding the seminar for the youths in Warri, Delta state, instead of promoting betting which adds no value to one's life.

Consequently, VDM noted that he would no longer slap Mr Jollof after he threatened to do so when they were at loggerheads.

Watch the video below:

VDM empowers young Nigerians to learn skills

Earlier, Verydarkman posted a video asking some Nigerians what skill they desired to learn. After he got some applications, he noted that he had N1m which would be shared N250k each for four people.

He said others could still comment about the skill they wish to learn and drop their applications and he would check through his comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to VDM's empowerment video

Check out some of the reactions to VDM's video below:

@ogene_ecoonwamba:

"Keep the spirit and the energy higher."

@papimaka:

"God Bless VDM. Nah Greed go make me or anyone else who get something doing to apply."

@mac_avelli001:

"Congratulations to the winners."

@dkokopee:

"God bless you for showing people where the money dey."

VDM tackles federal government

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had voiced out his anger amid news of the federal government selling 50kg bags of rice at N40k.

VDM described the government as one who loves to tell lies and give the masses false hope without being remorseful.

He also tackled the government for claiming that the allowance of the National Youth Service Corps members was increased to N77k

