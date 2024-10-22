The doublegangers of Nigerian singers Wizkid, Rema and Davido went viral on the internet

The three young men had netizens confused for a moment before they realised that they were lookalikes

While they tried to dress and act like the Afrobeats stars, fans made interesting observations about their looks

Lookalikes of Nigerian singers Wizkid (Ayodeji Balogun), Rema (Divine Ikubor), and Davido (David Adeleke) were seen together recently that netizens had a fun moment telling their differences.

In a video shared by popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut and sighted by Legit.ng, the three young men were seen at the back of a moving vehicle taking selfies of themselves.

Netizens quickly spotted that Rema’s lookalike resembled the Afrobeats singer more than the others.

He also wore a nose ring, just as the Mavin signee.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid, Davido and Rema’s look alike trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

captain_vibes's prof:

"Nothing way we no get the Aba made for Nigeria😂."

cecilia__remi:

"Everything in this country has Aba made. Even celebrities."

maro_stores1:

"Since the real ones can’t chill together like this let the photocopies do it."

danielodf_:

"The rema guy looks more like rema than rema looks like rema."

winningbr0wn:

"Omo try get money o.. make ur look alike sef come out."

poshest_hope:

"Rema lookalike stopped downloading at 80% but the rest stopped at 10% respectively."

captain_vibes':

Nothing way we no get the Aba made for Nigeria."

naaj.okoro_:

"Rema is “Remaing” and WiZkid is Wizkiding but you see that Davido …. Fly him out of the car."

poshest_hope:

"Rema lookalike stopped downloading at 80% but the rest stopped at 10% respectively."

Wizkid's sister reacts to threat

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a Snapchat post from one of Davido’s aides, identified as AB Kush, went viral after he served a serious warning to Wizkid amid his fight with his boss

Wizkid’s elder sister, known as Yeetee on Instagram, took to her story channel to sound the alarm about the post made by Davido’s aide, and this raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens.

