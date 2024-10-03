Nigerian singer Wizkid’s elder sister, identified as Yeetee on Instagram, has roared at one of Davido's aides known as AB Kush, following a post he made

AB Kush, in a Snapchat post, warned the Essence crooner of his movements following fight with Davido

Yeetee, seeing the viral post online, sent a memo to the 30 Billion Gang crooner and his crew, triggering reactions online

The ongoing rift between Nigerian singers Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has taken a new twist with recent updates.

A Snapchat post from one of Davido’s aides, identified as AB Kush, went viral after he served a serious warning to Wizkid amid fight with his boss.

AB Kush wrote:

“Make Wizkid calm down oo, men no get mercy ooo. I talk my own sha.”

Wizkid’s elder sister known as Yeetee on Instagram took to her Instagram story to sound the alarm on the post made by Davido’s aide.

Yeetee wrote:

“Let insect bite Wiz!!! We will revisit this threat!”

See the communication below:

Wizkid’s sister spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rosythrone:

"She said what she said and that’s on PERIOD!"

bumbob.a:

"When your brother dey talk anyhow you no revisit? Una dey ment together!"

toludavisz:

"Wizzy na national treasure, nothing wey nobody papa fit do."

sammywest_entertainment:

"Na one person turn all of una to werey like this."

richie_klein001:

"As men know get mercy Naso birds too go humble una your father yansh."

puresaintscents:

"But she should have cautioned her little brother not to insult people's father abi gov adeleke no be bred and nikos papa enh, mama train ur lil bro well . Let peace reign tho."

rosythrone:

"Just a quick reminder, no be everybody una fit intimidate. Wizkid no be small pikin when una dey warn lmao."

___ewatomilola___:

"But davido can disrespect other people’s uncles? Is Dele momodu his mate? I knew yall can’t keep quiet for long, e don dey send una to tweet. Werey for werey!"

djkrossofficial_:

"When ur brother was insulting a sitting governor where was ur voice?"

_iamsheila__:

"Small arguement,davido people don dey threaten people life.. agbero people ."

ty_clarkie1:

"Wizkid don rush go report for house😁😁...kid will always be kid."

Wizkid claims Davido not his industry rival

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid shared more details of what he thought about his colleague Davido.

The Superstar crooner also explained why he doesn't see Davido as a competition.

