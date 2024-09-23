A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Neo Akpofure, has shared the extent he could go for his lover and ex-reality star, Beauty Tukura

The former beauty queen shared a photo of herself and other ladies rocking bikinis and exposing their bodies

Neo loved the picture and pointed the direction Beauty stood and shared all he wanted to give to her, which got his fans talking

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Neo Akpofure, has stated that he can give all his money to his partner and ex-housemate Beauty Tukura.

BBNaija Neo Akpofure shares how much he loves Beauty Tukura. Image credit: neo_akpofure, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

He made this statement after Beauty posted a picture of herself and other ladies wearing bikinis. She stood at the far right and Neo noted that apart from his money, she can have his life and kids.

Neo's tweet gathered several reactions from netizens. While some admitted that he was in love with Beauty, others described him as a finished man.

The former reality star participated in the 2020 edition of BBNaija, while Beauty participated in the seventh season in 2022. She also won the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant in 2019.

See Neo Akpofure's tweet below:

Reactions to Neo's tweet to Beauty Tukura

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Neo Akpofure's tweet below:

@Gracebal0:

"A man that publicly loves on you."

@naturalboifilmz:

"If you cherish her that much, marry her."

@Eeoghenekevwe:

"See how you dey do NEO! such a finished man."

@bukky_starrr:

"A man that is proud of his woman."

@Winifunds:

"Awwwn. Let the singles breathe."

@Empress_Brymex:

"Are you a finished man? Yes or No."

@PakVideos1:

"Looks like she's got you captivated—irresistible!"

@asakebaby01:

"Vee is finer than her."

@ella_bosslady:

"A finished man. I love it."

