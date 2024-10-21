Tunde Ednut has stated that the UK have employed 800 doctors from Nigeria, and he had to ask his fans a question

He asked why the country doesn't consider hiring pastors just like the way they employ doctors

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was the first to react and fans sent him to the gallows for the response he gave

Singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut, has asked his fans a question after he announced what the United Kingdom had done in Nigeria.

The media personality, who got a cow from Martin Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, had stated that the UK had employed 800 doctors from Nigeria. He went on to ask his fans why Nigersin pastors don't get such equal opportunities.

The post sparked a debate as fans reacted to the question with the reason the UK has been shying away from such.

Yul Edochie also reacts

Reacting also to the post, the man embroiled in a lawsuit with his first wife stated that he was speechless after sighting the question from Ednut.

He also added that the question gave him a great laugh.

What fans said about Ednut's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the blogger. Here are some of the comments below:

@deyemi_spider_dsp:

"Na chosen people make them no take our pastors serious again abeg."

@murphy_lee1999:

"Pastors and Yahoo 5/6 ."

@king_precious_nessi:

"Dem wan build der own church dem no need employment."

@diolight_001:

"Baba lawo is better."

@djtunexvibe:

"So make oyibo employ Odumeje."

@isaacfayoseoriginal_:

"Naija pastors healing nah sc@m."

@daddyfreeze:

"Which miracles? The ones they choreographed or the ones their congregations conjured out of their fertile imaginations? "

@maxankia:

"They know that those pastors are not so reliable. Also, the yuK governments can not pay them, the UK is not as gullible as their Christians."

Oyemykke speaks about Tunde Ednut

Legit.ng had reported that the influencer had joined the league of celebrities, reacting to the feud between Davido and his colleague, Wizkid.

In a video posted on his social media, he reprimanded Wizkid for taking a swipe at Davido's uncle.

He also revealed a new discovery about Tunde Ednut and criticized Wizkid for dragging Basketmouth into their conflict.

