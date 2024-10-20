Nigerian activist, Mr Macaroni, has taken to social media to mark the fourth anniversary of the End SARS protest

The comedian and actor shared a photo of the late 20-year-old journalist, Pelumi Onifade, who was killed during the 2020 protest

Mr Macaroni’s emotional post to honour the late Onifade’s memory was met with touching reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian comedian, actor and activist Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has dedicated his End SARS anniversary post to slain journalist Pelumi Onifade.

Recall that in 2020, Nigerians marched to the streets to protest for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which was termed End SARS. SARS officers were known as a notorious unit of the Nigerian police who abused and harassed Nigerian youths.

However, in the process of the march, many Nigerians lost their lives, especially at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Nigerians react as Mr Macaroni remembers late Pelumi Onifade on End SARS' fourth anniversary. Photos: @mrmacaroni1 / IG

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page on the fourth anniversary of what has been termed the Lekki Toll Gate massacre on social media, Mr Macaroni posted a photo he took with the late Pelumi Onifade, a 20-year-old journalist who lost his life during the protest.

According to the activist, Pelumi was arrested and killed in detention for recording a video of a Nigerian politician shooting at protesters. Mr Macaroni wrote:

“I am dedicating this Year’s EndSars Anniversary to Pelumi Onifade; a young promising journalist who was arrested and killed in detention for recording the video of a Nigerian Politician shooting at EndSars Protesters.

Four years later, Justice has not been served in the matter of Pelumi Onifade. The Lagos State Government has also refused to release his body to his family. This injustice must come to an end!”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Mr Macaroni mourns Onifade

Mr Macaroni’s post dedicated to the late Pelumi Onifade drew emotional reactions from Nigerians. Read what they had to say about it below:

Therayztv:

“Nah GOD just save me that day I swear, I am not any better than those who were unfortunately victims of this evil act. Today we honour them. #wewillneverforget.”

Gatsegwasi:

“I remember this guy 😢😢😢 Nigeria may never get better sadly. Keep resting champ. Really sad to say the least.”

Officialdjkred:

“Make all the dead body disturb them for their dream!!”

Sizzybenjamin:

“A day will come justice will prevail in this land and I’ll be glad to watch !!! Remember these words !!!”

Officialdayooba:

“Pelumi Onifade was my church member at the time! Very humble and promising young man! May your GENTLE AND QUIET soul keep resting in the lord’s glory our hero!”

iyescent_:

“Haaa Pelumi😢 he was supposed to graduate last year. Rest in perfect peace pelumi onifade.”

princesscomedian:

“4 years😢That's why despite plenty prayers things are getting worse. The bl0od of the innocent shed is too much😢😡 God can not be mocked 💔.”

marvinnmah:

“Omo plenty things dey sup underground o 🤦🏽‍♂️”

jwildcatz:

“I am just waiting for something to happen, I want to know where, what country, these politicians are going to run to. Their time go reach soon trust me. The suffering is too much, injustice that one number 1. I just can’t wait.”

heart2heart_withbukola:

“Nigeria really does not worth fighting for, we should just pray to God to give us a leader with conscience, a leader that understand that there is accountability in heaven, a leader that is having the fear of God. But protesting I don't support it again. Innocent lives lost, innocent businesses destroyed.”

Orumogegelaoye:

“History will never forget Buhari and Jide Sanwo-olu about the evil they committed on innocent citizens October 20 2020💔💔💔💔i pray God be with the family that lost their love ones for a better Nigeria🙏.”

Nigerians react as skit makers visit Osinbajo

Skit makers like Taaooma, Josh2funny, Woli Agba, Mr. Hyenana, and Yemi Elesho, among others, paid a visit to the vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

Among the issues discussed were the issue of policemen and other antigraft agencies harassing the Nigerian youths, the popular Twitter ban, and improving the Nigerian public education system.

The visit was greeted with mixed feelings by Nigerians as some believed the skit makers are incomplete without Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi while others applauded Osinbajo for meeting with some representatives of the youths.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng