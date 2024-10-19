Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Morgan DMW, has taken to social media to react to OBO and Wizkid meeting at a club

Recall that the two top musicians had met themselves at a nightclub in London only a few weeks after their heated online beef

Morgan DMW’s reaction to the club meeting spread on social media and raised comments from Nigerians

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s aide, Morgan DMW, has blasted Wizkid after he met OBO at a club in London.

Just recently, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with hot takes after Wizkid and Davido met themselves at a nightclub in London just weeks after their heated fight on social media.

After several videos from the club encounter spread on social media, netizens, including Davido’s aide, Morgan DMW, dropped their hot takes.

Fans speak as Davido's aide blasts Wizkid after club encounter. Photos: @wizkidayo, @morgan_dmw

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 30BG crew member fired shots at Wizkid over what went down at the nightclub.

Morgan DMW asked Wizkid why he ran away from the location. He also promised that the two musicians would meet again.

In another post, Davido’s aide called Wizkid an online gangster who only deceives his followers. See the screenshots below:

Nigerians react as Davido’s aide slams Wizkid

Davido’s aide Morgan DMW’s reaction to Wizkid and OBO’s nightclub encounter sparked a series of reactions from fans on social media. Read what they had to say below:

wizkid_p.a:

“Empty threats 😂😂 someone who came to where you guys are and left slowly and you guys couldn’t do shii!!! Shut it already.”

Yemijrll:

“If wizkid replies now una go start to Dey cry ode😂.”

Giwa_022:

“No be una front he pass ?? Why you no touch am 😂 Arindin 😂.”

everythingfurniture.ng:

“Na all ds things wizkid dey pile up before he go burst out ……..30BG let’s embrace love abeg.”

Omega_of_lagos:

“This one wey no get level reach Zion.”

boost_0it:

“But him pass una front,Una no do anything.”

Drizzy4pf1:

“Person insult Davido life black and blue dem see am for club everybody compose e still pass their front but na wiz dey fear truly if you mumu pass tatibiji your life don spoil.”

204cmc:

“Wizkid curs£ friends and family on twitter still yet he still show for same club wey una dey yesterday and nothing wey your papa do .. but you fit rush to type on ig story mumu man akobata egbe😂😂.”

chef_juliet_kitchen:

“Run away ke?? Why didn’t you attack him and see.”

habdu_salam:

“This Morgan Got To Be The Biggest Clown I’ve Ever Seen, Empty Threats All Life Long.”

pupacighar101:

“Person waka pass your front lol , you say he run.”

Tycoon4rl:

“Na so this one make noise for IG story during MOH case and he no still show Evidence, Sit down for UK dey make mouth… Cho Cho Cho😂.”

nodayoff10:

“Only Mouth una get. David when turn drummer 🥁 for inside club because body Dey shake.”

__teepablo__:

“Davido's boys are mumu ehn! No be una front he pass??”

Evil_cubby:

“Noise just full everywhere…… the thing be say nothing fit sup even if big wiz no get hand David go still dey fear to cough where him dey …. Normal.”

Tasteofpineapple___:

“Na una Dey find trouble now oo !!!”

Brightoski30bg:

“The fear of Lati's slap is the beginning of wisdom 😂.”

fuegoseveng:

“Plenty talks no they full basket 🧺 I no be Wizzy fan like that but the whole gang can’t do shiiiit believe Surulere to the world inside there.”

Wizkid reacts to club encounter with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid reacted online after meeting Davido at a nightclub in London.

After the videos went viral and Nigerians dropped their hot takes online, Wizkid took to social media to speak on the matter.

The Grammy-winning musician, who appeared unmoved by the whole situation, tweeted that everybody was looking for him. His post raised online comments.

