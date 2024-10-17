Ghanaian star Shatta Bandle has become a dad for the umpteenth time to the joy of fans on social media

Just recently, the socialite took to his official Instagram page to announce that he had welcomed a newborn child

Shatta Bandle posted photos of his baby, and it drew the attention of several social media users

Ghanaian social media sensation, Firdaus Idrissu aka Shatta Bandle, has welcomed a new child to the joy of his numerous fans.

On October 16, 2024, the socialite took to his official Instagram page to announce that he had once again become a father.

The small-sized online star photos of his newborn child, one of which was of him cradling the baby to his chest. Shatta Bandle had a proud smile on his face as he posed for the camera.

Fans celebrate as Shatta Bandle welcomes second child. Photos: @shatta_bandle

In the caption of the photos he wrote:

“Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾 to myself.”

See the adorable photos below:

Fans react as Shatta Bandle welcomes child

The news of Shatta Bandle’s newborn baby was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While the majority of the fans congratulated the Ghanaian socialite, others commented on the baby's appearance. Read what they had to say below:

chukyarts:

“Congratulations my bro 😎 young CEO OF CASH ARMY.”

Abbeyemmanuelalo:

“Young rich neegga , congratulations double double and more blessings.”

baggythescribe:

“You born again?”

Jodrealtor:

“Shatta Shatta congratulations 😂😂😂.”

Alhajisalamu:

“The billionaire 🙌 congratulations 👏.”

bomaakpore:

“Congrats my son ❤️❤️❤️.”

Emmanueljude45:

“True true na money be true love …congrats bandle 🔥.”

iampapayana:

“Bandle junior 👏.”

foxy_vibes1403:

"No dna needed just look at the lips u gonna understand."

jeycee41:

"Dwarf nation a bigger congratulations bruh,stop playing😍🔥🔥."

snug_beatz:

"May this baby live long and grow In good health,wisdom and be prosperous. This baby go tall pass him papa amen 🙏."

okrote4real:

"Congratulations. He looks like you."

big_topic12':

"God will punish those who do Aborrtion even bundle has given birth."

bigfred_dillygram:

"Congratulations no DNA needed Na u born am."

Shatta Bandle expresses desire to replace Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that diminutive viral star Shatta Bandle expressed his desire to be Nigeria's next president.

He posted a photo of himself in an expensive suit with the caption, "President of Nigeria, if you vote for me, you vote for money."

Reacting, a netizen said:

"You wey if dem use your stature swear for person the person no fit rise till Jesus come."

