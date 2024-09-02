Mummy of Lagos, widely called Bobrisky, went all out for his 33rdbirthday celebration on the 31st of August 2024

A video of Idris Okuneye's huge birthday cake is not circulating online and has caused so mnay reactions

Bob shared earlier that his birthday was going to be celebrated in style, but none of his followers expected a cake so extra

Massive reactions have trailed a video for Bobrisky's 33rd birthday cake as it begins to circulate on the internet.

It is no longer news that the crossdresser, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, widely called Bobrisky, shared some information about his 33rd birthday sometime last week, adding that some blogging activities would be restricted due to the nature of his guests.

Clip of Bobrisky's birthday cake trends. Credit: @bobrisky222

His cake has surfaced online in a new development, leaving a gazillion internet users in awe. The cake was designed in the shape of a Mercedez Benz, with a big 'B' logo on the bonnet, while the back was a multiple-tier cake.

There were also beautiful floral designs around the tier cakes, with yellow lights peeking out of the designs. Overall, the cake looked magnificent and luxurious, as a fortune would have gone into the production.

See Bobrisky's cake video here:

Fans gush over Bobrisky's cake

See how social media users reacted to Bobrisky's cake:

@unusualphyna:

"Mummy of Lagos for a reason."

@emmanuel_wonders_:

"This Bob sworn to win all Lagos Island girls on doings."

@_hajorkeh:

"We don’t want to hear bob is owning me balance ooo."

@officialogvictor:

"Best and most luxurious cake I’ve seen so far."

@house.of.fara:

"Jaruma needs to come and learn how to come back to social media from bob."

@galaxyqqueenn:

"Leave this Instagram lifestyle for Bob."

