DJ Neptune has shared a fun video of him with Super Eagles players at a night party in Abuja

Super Eagles captain William Ekong-Troost, Alex Iwobi, and Kelechi Iheanacho, among others, were sported at the party

The videos come less than 72 hours after the Super Eagles returned to Nigeria after being held hostage in Libya

Popular disc jockey Imohiosen Patrick, aka DJ Neptune, has shared the moment he linked up with some Super Eagles stars at a night party in Abuja.

DJ Neptune, who was behind the turntable at the event, gave a special shout-out to the Super Eagles at the party.

A clip also showed the moment the disc jockey approached the Super Eagles' table to exchange pleasantries with the footballers.

Super Eagles captain William Ekong-Troost, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Semi Ajayi were spotted in the video.

The video of some of the Super Eagles players at the event came hours after their return to Nigeria after they were held hostage in Libya.

Sharing the video, Neptune wrote:

"Abuja party on a Monday night. The rain couldn’t stop us! S/O to our 🇳🇬 super eagle’s ⚽️. Captain."

Watch clips from the Abuja night party shared by DJ Neptune below:

Nigerians react as Super Eagles players party

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

DJ Neptune knocks Kiddwaya

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, DJ Neptune joined other netizens to drag BBNaija's reality star Kiddwaya over some comments he made on the death of South African rapper Costa Titch.

Kiddwaya made a video claiming that many artists rely on hard substances to escape the world and meet expectations.

Responding to this claim, Neptune recounted how he and the late rapper, who he knew personally, used to hang out.

